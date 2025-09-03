Novak Djokovic v Taylor Fritz live: US Open latest score and updates from blockbuster quarter-final
Djokovic has won all 10 matches he has played against Fritz, as the American looks to return to the US Open semi-finals
Novak Djokovic faces Taylor Fritz in the US Open quarter-finals as the last American man in the singles draw aims to defeat the 24-time grand slam champion for the first time.
Fritz, the fourth seed, reached the US Open final last year but has lost all 10 meetings against Djokovic, including a straight-sets quarter-final defeat to the Serbian when he won his last title in 2023.
Djokovic is aiming to win a record 25th grand slam title and played his best tennis of the tournament in dismissing Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets in the fourth round, but warned that Fritz is “knocking on the door” of a breakthrough.
The winner will play Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals after the Spaniard produced a sensational performance to defeat Jiri Lehecka in straight-sets.
Earlier, Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semi-finals without hitting a ball as Marketa Vondrousova withdraw due to injury. Defending champion Sabalenka will play Jessica Pegula in a rematch of last year’s US Open final.
And Venus Williams’ run alongside Leylah Fernandez in the women’s doubles is over. Williams and Fernandez were comfortably beaten by top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova.
BREAK! *Novak Djokovic 2-0 Taylor Fritz
Djokovic gets the opening break! An aggressive return game from the 38-year-old to the Fritz backhand. Fritz saved the first two break points, finding an excellent forehand winner on the first, but was let down with errors on deuce points.
On the third break point, Djokovic catches the line with a wide forehand. Fritz nets on the defensive.
Already, the big points are going Djokovic’s way. He is looking sharp.
Novak Djokovic 1-0 Taylor Fritz*
An aggressive start from Fritz, with a couple of attacks to the Djokovic backhand and a very bid forehand strike against the second-serve.
Djokovic holds him off to hold. But a good attitude form Fritz to start.
*Novak Djokovic 0-0 Taylor Fritz
Djokovic won the toss and elected to serve. We’re ready to go. Both men are dressed in all black.
*denotes next server
Venus Williams offers update on tennis future after US Open doubles defeat
Venus Williams believes she still has a future competing in singles after return to the US Open came to an end with defeat in the quarter-finals of the doubles with Leylah Fernandez.
Williams, 45, received a wildcard into the US Open in her first grand slam appearance in two years and played in all three formats, including a three-set defeat to 11th seed Karolina Muchova in the first round of the singles.
Her quarter-final run in the doubles alongside Fernandez was halted by top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova, who won 6-1 6-2 in just 56 minutes on Louis Armstrong Arena.
Novak Djokovic v Taylor Fritz
Here we go. The one-match night session is about to begin on Arthur Ashe Arena, and it’s a cracker. There’s white smoke and loud rock music as Djokovic enters the court, then loud cheers as the American Taylor Fritz follows him out.
Will we see a first victory for Fritz tonight against Djokovic, or an 11th straight defeat?
Novak Djokovic's perfect record against Americans at US Open
As well as his 10-0 record against Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic has also won all 15 matches he has played against Americans at the US Open.
He defeated Fritz and Ben Shelton on his way to his last title in New York two years ago - and started this tournament run with victories over Learner Tien and Zachary Svajda.
Novak Djokovic bidding to extend grand slam semi-final record
Djokovic is of course aiming to win his 25th grand slam singles title in New York, but victory today would also book his 53rd grand slam semi-final.
He already holds that record, and is well clear of Roger Federer’s 46, while Djokovic is also looking to reach all four grand slam semi-finals in the same season for the seventh time. That would be record extending as well.
A 14th US Open semi-final would level the record for the joint-most of all time, along with Jimmy Connors.
Marketa Vondrousova pulls out of US Open quarter-final before facing Aryna Sabalenka
Marketa Vondrousova has pulled out of her US Open quarter-final against Aryna Sabalenka due to a knee injury, giving the World No 1 a walkover into the next round.
Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion who missed last year’s US Open after undergoing shoulder surgery, had beaten two top-10 players in Jasmine Paolini and the in-form Elena Rybakina to reach the quarter-finals.
Defending champion Sabalenka goes through to play fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals, in a rematch of last year’s US Open final.
What has Taylor Fritz said about Novak Djokovic?
“I think the first, almost like seven or eight times I played him, I probably just wasn't a good-enough player to really have that much of a chance unless I have the best day ever and he has a bad day.
“I think only the last couple times we've played I think I've been this just better player that can, you know, I'd say compete and have chances.
“You know, last time we played in, I think was it Shanghai, I mean, I had looks, I had set points in the second set. Like, I really should have probably won the second, taken it to a third set.”
Carlos Alcaraz and the five shots that made a US Open masterpiece
Carlos Alcaraz was not even two games and eight minutes into his US Open quarter-final against Jiri Lehecka when he reached into his box of tricks to pull out something spectacular. Running backwards and towards his backhand corner, positioned deep into a defensive position behind the baseline and between the tramlines, Alcaraz unleashed a venomous inside-out forehand that scorched past Lehecka before he could even move.
