Jannik Sinner v Pedro Martinez – Wimbledon live: No 1 seed returns before Novak Djokovic v Miomir Kecmanovic
Day six at Wimbledon sees both the world No 1 and seven-time champion in action, plus Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins clash on Centre Court
Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic remain on a Wimbledon collision course and the pair feature on day six at SW19.
The world No 1 faces Pedro Martinez first up on Centre Court, with Djokovic on third against his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic.
Sinner and Djokovic, who have met each other nine times before, with the Italian holding a 5-4 record over the Serbian. Djokovic has won both contests on grass, while Sinner holds victories over his rival at the Australian Open and French Open.
In between the two feature men’s singles matches, we can expect Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins in a contender for the match of the day.
British hopes now rest on Sonay Kartal, who dispatched in impressive fashion, and Cameron Norrie, who proved too much for Mattia Bellucci. Follow all the latest tennis updates, scores and results below:
“I think there’s a bit of a misconception, just because I’m a 6ft 4in lefty, I must be incredible on grass,” said Draper. “I obviously won Stuttgart, but I haven’t had loads of experience on it.
“I don’t think I played incredibly well on it before. Obviously I’ve never gone past the second round here. Some players find it harder than others. I’m obviously very determined to change that and make it a surface that is going to be great for me.
“I feel like that’s the way with every surface. When you have the mindset of, even though I don’t feel comfortable, I’m going to make it happen, I’m going to make it better for me, it usually works. That’s what I did on the clay this year.
“It’s just hard to find that time because we don’t have a lot of time to play on grass throughout the year.”
Wimbledon spectators have the opportunity to secure prime seats on Centre Court for a mere £15, a significant reduction from the standard ticket prices.
This bargain contrasts sharply with the cost for top-tier seats at the grass-court Grand Slam, which reached £160 on Friday and escalate to £270 by the close of Week 2, before going up again for the singles finals.
The key to unlocking these savings lies in the official resale service.
Available exclusively to those already on-site with a valid ticket, the system operates through a daily lottery via the Wimbledon app.
Successful participants can gain access to Centre Court for £15, or secure a spot on No. 1 Court or No. 2 Court for just £10 each.
It’s turning into a tournament of shocks at Wimbledon as top seeds fall from the Championships in the early rounds.
On Tuesday, three of the world’s top five were knocked out of the women’s singles, with French Open champion and second seed Coco Gauff following the exits of third seed Jessica Pegula and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen. Sixth seed Madison Keys followed suit on Friday with a straight-sets defeat to the oldest woman remaining in the draw, 37-year-old Laura Siegemund.
The third seed and fourth seeds are also out on the men’s side, with Alexander Zverev knocked out at the first hurdle, and Britain’s Jack Draper falling in round two. Daniil Medvedev, Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune were also big-name casualties from the top 10.
Both the men’s and women’s 20th seeds are out, and both lost to British opposition – Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko fell in three sets to an inspired British No 3, Sonay Kartal, while wildcard Arthur Fery got the better of Australia’s Alexei Popyrin.
Ben Shelton needs just 69 seconds to complete match halted on Thursday night
American Ben Shelton took just 69 seconds to complete his second-round match against Rinky Hijikata in a bizarre Wimbledon sideshow on Court Two.
Shelton, the 10th seed, was one game from victory on Thursday evening when umpire Nacho Forcadell called a halt to the match due to fading light at 9.29pm.
The pair returned on Friday afternoon and after going through the standard five-minute warm-up, Shelton began with an ace.
His next serve was wide, but Australian Hijikata’s return on the second serve was long.
Two more aces followed to wrap up a 6-2 7-5 6-4 win in just over a minute, around 18 hours after the match started.
Naomi Osaka’s wait to reach Wimbledon fourth round goes on
Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka came up short in her quest to reach round four of Wimbledon for the first time after surrendering a one-set lead against former French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
The former world number one – a two-time champion at both the US Open and Australian Open – was playing in the third round of the Championships for the first time in seven years.
She looked set to claim a small piece of personal history before failing to capitalise on two break points at 4-4 in set two and subsequently going down 3-6 6-4 6-4.
Australian Open champion Madison Keys joined the scrapheap of seeds following a shock straight-sets defeat to veteran German Laura Siegemund.
Sixth seeded American Keys became the sixth top-10 player to be dumped out of the women’s draw after going down 6-3 6-3 to 37-year-old Siegemund on Court Two.
Cameron Norrie thrives as Britain’s last man standing thanks to key Wimbledon change
Britain’s last man standing at Wimbledon is not the player you expect. Forgotten in the build-up to the Championships, Cameron Norrie is back and, with renewed vigour and hope, the British No 3 stormed into the fourth round with a straight-sets win (7-6, 6-4, 6-2) over Mattia Bellucci on a blazing Friday afternoon.
As Great Britain eagerly prepared to anoint the new king of SW19, or at least a major contender in any light-hearted debate over renaming “Henman Hill”, finding a powerful lefty on the verge of the second week of Wimbledon would not have surprised many.
Yet it is not Jack Draper in 2025, whose desperately disappointing second-round defeat to the crafty Croatian Marin Cilic exposed the value of experience and composure on the live surface. Seeded four, Draper buckled under expectations and, in fairness, some fabulous tennis from a former Wimbledon finalist rolling back the years.
Sonay Kartal shines in Wimbledon spotlight to clinch best grand slam result
Many British players have wilted under the Wimbledon spotlight but Sonay Kartal is revelling in it.
The 23-year-old from Brighton roared into the fourth round after sweeping aside French qualifier Diane Parry.
She is in the last 16 of a grand slam for the first time in her career after a sizzling 6-4 6-2 victory.
When Jack Draper was knocked out by Marin Cilic on Thursday he admitted the expectation levels surrounding home players made him realise just how big two-time winner Andy Murray’s achievements were.
But laid-back Kartal is taking all the hype in her stride as she prepares for a crack at Russian veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a place in the quarter-finals.
The middle weekend of the 2025 Championships at Wimbledon is here with Saturday seeing the third-round action in both the men’s and women’s singles conclude at the All England Club.
Two of the biggest contenders for the men’s title will be appearing on Centre Court as Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner return to the grass. Fresh off a demolition of British hope Dan Evans, Djokovic is the headline act on Centre – taking on fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in prime-time on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, top seed Sinner will be first up against Spain’s Pedro Martinez, having almost gone under the radar with easy straight-set wins over Luca Nardi and Aleksandar Vukic so far.
In the women’s draw, which has been blown wide open with the early exits of top seeds Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Qinwen Xheng and Madison Keys, things appear to be opening up for Iga Swiatek. Perhaps the clay-court queen is enjoying the slower conditions on the SW19 grass this year as she navigates her way through the draw and she’ll have another test against Danielle Collins of the USA on Saturday afternoon.
Seventh seed Mirra Andreeva is also in action, while last year’s surprise champion Barbora Krejcikova faces a huge test in her title defence with 10th seed Emma Navarro her opponent in the middle match on No 1 Court.
