Novak Djokovic continues his pursuit of a 25th grand slam singles title against Lorenzo Musetti ( AFP via Getty Images )

Novak Djokovic faces fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open as he bids to take the next step in his quest for tennis history.

Djokovic’s latest pursuit of a 25th grand slam title was aided by a walkover in the fourth round, as Jakub Mensik pulled out of the tournament due to injury.

The 38-year-old reached all four semi-finals at the grand slam tournaments last year, only to run into injury or one of Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz, and Australia, where he is a 10-time champion appears his best shot at taking the all-time record.

Earlier, Elena Rybakina ended Iga Swiatek’s career grand slam attempt with a 7-5 6-1 victory in the women’s quarter-finals. Rybakina, the 2023 runner-up, will play either Jessica Pegula or Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals.

Later, Jannik Sinner will aim to continue his winning run at the tournament as Ben Shelton bids for revenge against the defending champion - with Djokovic or Musetti awaiting the winner.

Follow latest score updates from the Australian Open, below