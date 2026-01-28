Djokovic v Musetti live: Australian Open live score updates with history on the line in quarter-final
Djokovic takes the next step in his latest bid for a 25th grand slam title before Jannik Sinner faces Ben Shelton
Novak Djokovic faces fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open as he bids to take the next step in his quest for tennis history.
Djokovic’s latest pursuit of a 25th grand slam title was aided by a walkover in the fourth round, as Jakub Mensik pulled out of the tournament due to injury.
The 38-year-old reached all four semi-finals at the grand slam tournaments last year, only to run into injury or one of Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz, and Australia, where he is a 10-time champion appears his best shot at taking the all-time record.
Earlier, Elena Rybakina ended Iga Swiatek’s career grand slam attempt with a 7-5 6-1 victory in the women’s quarter-finals. Rybakina, the 2023 runner-up, will play either Jessica Pegula or Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals.
Later, Jannik Sinner will aim to continue his winning run at the tournament as Ben Shelton bids for revenge against the defending champion - with Djokovic or Musetti awaiting the winner.
Lorenzo Musetti ready for Novak Djokovic battle
Djokovic has beaten Musetti in nine of their 10 meetings, including the last six in a row. Their most recent battle came in the Athens final late last season, as Djokovic won his 101st career title in a three-hour battle.
Before then, Djokovic also defeated Musetti in the semi-finals of Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics, in two of their four meetings from the 2024 season, while the 23-year-old’s only win came on clay in Monte Carlo in 2023.
“Playing against Novak is always challenging, especially here, which he won many, many, many times,” Musetti said.
“I think it will be a tough match, for sure. Of course, he's feeling good. He hasn’t lost a set. He had the chance to rest for a few days. I think at this age, I think he was happy about it, of course, to try to be well-prepared and well-relaxed for this match.
“But of course we know each other pretty well because we played a lot. Just won once against him. Hopefully I'll take my revenge, because last time in Athens we were really, really close. I feel like I have another chance now.”
Novak Djokovic returns to action after fourth-round walkover
Novak Djokovic received a walkover to the last-eight after his fourth-round opponent Jakub Mensik withdrew from the tournament due to injury, which could be crucial to his chances of winning a 25th grand slam title.
The 10-time Australian Open champion is bidding to reach a fifth grand slam semi-final in a row at the age of 38 as he seeks more tennis history in Melbourne.
“There's always something that is happening with the body, but I think generally I feel as good as I have felt in a while,” Djokovic said after his third-round win over Botic van de Zandschulp, where he narrowly avoided being defaulted from the tournament after striking a ball near the head of a ball girl.
"I cannot predict the future, I don't know how things are going to unfold from this day onwards, but I'm doing everything I can."
Novak Djokovic bids for another grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open as he takes on fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti.
His latest pursuit of a 25th grand slam title has been aided by a walkover in the fourth round, as Jakub Mensik pulled out of the tournament due to injury.
His latest pursuit of a 25th grand slam title has been aided by a walkover in the fourth round, as Jakub Mensik pulled out of the tournament due to injury.
Italian Musetti, who is through to his first Australian Open semi-final, will be a tough test, but Djokovic won their last meeting in an epic three-hour Athens final at the end of last year.
Musetti has only won one of his 10 matches against Djokovic, who is a 10-time champion at Melbourne Park.
