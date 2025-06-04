Novak Djokovic v Alexander Zverev live: Scores and updates from French Open quarter-final as Jannik Sinner awaits
Djokovic had cruised into the quarter-finals but Zverev will be his toughest test of the tournament so far
Novak Djokovic battles Alexander Zverev for a place in the French Open semi-finals and a date with World No 1 Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros.
At 38, Djokovic has safely made it through to a record 19th French Open quarter-final but the 24-time grand slam champion will be aiming for more as he targets a fourth title at Roland Garros. The Serbian is yet to drop a set during the tournament and recorded his 100th career win at the French Open by beating Cameron Norrie on Monday.
Zverev reached last year’s French Open final and was two sets up on Carlos Alcaraz before the Spaniard mounted a comeback. The German third seed is a dangerous opponent on the clay and defeated Djokovic in their last meeting when the Serbian retired injured from the Australian Open semi-final having lost the first set.
Earlier, Sinner reached his second consecutive French Open semi-final after defeating Alexander Bublik in straight sets. On a dramatic day in the women’s singles, home wildcard Lois Boisson stunned sixth seed Mirra Andreeva to continue her remarkable grand slam breakthrough and set up a semi-final meeting with Coco Gauff.
Earlier today: World No 361 Lois Boisson stuns Mirra Andreeva
In her darkest days, Lois Boisson could not even begin to imagine the scene that was unfolding under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier. A little over a year ago, the Frenchwoman was preparing to make her grand slam debut at Roland Garros after receiving a wildcard to the main draw. Then, disaster struck: Boisson ruptured her ACL, the French Open passed by and her long road to recovery began.
A year on, the 22-year-old is through to the French Open semi-finals, her grand slam debut that was once delayed now evolving into a Cinderella story for the ages in Paris. Boisson began the tournament as the World No 361, her ranking plummeting after nine months out. She has already risen 300 places by winning five matches at Roland Garros, the latest a thrilling 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 victory over the sixth seed Mirra Andreeva.
Who is Lois Boisson? World No 361 reaches French Open semi-finals
Earlier today: Coco Gauff beats Madison Keys
Coco Gauff passed her biggest test so far at the French Open as she scrapped her way past fellow American Madison Keys to reach the semi-finals.
A scruffy match featuring a combined 101 unforced errors and 14 breaks of serve ended 6-7 (6) 6-4 6-1 in favour of the world number two.
Coco Gauff fights off Madison Keys to reach French Open semi-finals
Jannik Sinner awaits in the semi-finals
There will be another huge French Open semi-final with Jannik Sinner through to play either Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev.
The World No 1 has not dropped a set in reaching his second consecutive Roland Garros semi-final and dropped just six games in defeating Alexander Bublik. The Italian motored through 6-1 7-5 6-0.
On the other side of the draw, Carlos Alcaraz will play Lorenzo Musetti on Friday.
Today's French Open results
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Madison Keys [7] vs Coco Gauff [2] 6-7 6-4 6-1
Lois Boisson def. Mirra Andreeva [6] 7-6 6-3
Jannik Sinner [1] bt. Alexander Bublik 6-1 7-5 6-0
Djokovic vs Zverev start time: When is French Open quarter-final?
The match has been scheduled for the night session, which won’t start before 7:15pm BST (UK time).
Good evening
Novak Djokovic faces Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster French Open quarter-final as the Serbian continues his bid for a record-extending 25th grand slam singles title.
Djokovic is yet to drop a set at this year’s tournament and defeated Cameron Norrie on Monday to claim his 100th career win at Roland Garros, as well as his 19th French Open quarter-final.
Zverev, the third seed, will be the toughest test Djokovic has faced by far, with the German having reached last year’s final in Paris where he lost in five sets to Carlos Alcaraz.
Zverev won his last meeting with Djokovic, but that came when the 38-year-old retired from their Australian Open semi-final after losing the opening set on a tiebreak.
