Novak Djokovic will be playing his 19th French Open quarter-final against Alexander Zverev ( Getty Images )

Novak Djokovic battles Alexander Zverev for a place in the French Open semi-finals and a date with World No 1 Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros.

At 38, Djokovic has safely made it through to a record 19th French Open quarter-final but the 24-time grand slam champion will be aiming for more as he targets a fourth title at Roland Garros. The Serbian is yet to drop a set during the tournament and recorded his 100th career win at the French Open by beating Cameron Norrie on Monday.

Zverev reached last year’s French Open final and was two sets up on Carlos Alcaraz before the Spaniard mounted a comeback. The German third seed is a dangerous opponent on the clay and defeated Djokovic in their last meeting when the Serbian retired injured from the Australian Open semi-final having lost the first set.

Earlier, Sinner reached his second consecutive French Open semi-final after defeating Alexander Bublik in straight sets. On a dramatic day in the women’s singles, home wildcard Lois Boisson stunned sixth seed Mirra Andreeva to continue her remarkable grand slam breakthrough and set up a semi-final meeting with Coco Gauff.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below