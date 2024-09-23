Emma Raducanu pulls out of China Open with foot injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Emma Raducanu has been forced to pull out of this week’s China Open due to a foot injury.

The British number two had to withdraw from her match against Daria Kasatkina at the Korean Open last week.

Raducanu qualified for the main draw in Beijing having recently boosted her ranking to 54 in the world.

But in the latest of a long line of frustrating injuries, the former US Open champion has had to drop out of the tournament.

The 21-year-old wrote on X: “Hello, last week in Seoul I sprained some ligaments in my foot which unfortunately need some more time to heal.

“It means i can’t play in Beijing but I hope to be back competing as soon as i can.”

Injuries have dogged Raducanu since her shock triumph at Flushing Meadows three years ago and she spent much of 2023 recovering from surgery to her wrists and ankle.