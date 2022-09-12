Jump to content
Emma Raducanu wins opener in Slovenia as opponent Dayana Yastremska retires

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 12 September 2022 20:40
Emma Raducanu made a winning start in Slovenia (PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Emma Raducanu shrugged off her recent plunge in the world rankings as she made a winning start at the Slovenia Open in Portoroz.

The 19-year-old beat Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in her first match since the defence of her US Open title ended in a first-round defeat to Alize Cornet.

It left Raducanu at 83 in this week’s new rankings but she had insisted she relished the “clean slate” it afforded her in her bid to return to the top of the game.

Raducanu saved all but one of four break points on her serve as she sunk Yastremska, who retired two points from defeat at 6-2 5-3.

