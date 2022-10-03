Jump to content

Emma Raducanu’s US Open win catalyst for programme to inspire girls to play

Prime Video LTA Youth Girls will train coaches across Great Britain to deliver lessons specifically designed for girls.

Eleanor Crooks
Tuesday 04 October 2022 00:01
Emma Raducanu's US Open success is the catalyst for a new programme aimed at inspiring girls to play tennis
(PA Media)

Amazon Prime Video is reinvesting a seven-figure sum it received from sharing its broadcast of Emma Raducanu’s US Open triumph to help boost girls’ participation in tennis.

The streaming platform had exclusive rights to the US Open last year but allowed Channel 4 to use its feed to show Raducanu’s final against Leylah Fernandez on free-to-air TV.

Prime Video vowed to put the money it received back into tennis and has now announced, in partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association, a two-year programme to train coaches across Great Britain to deliver lessons and guidance specifically designed for girls.

Raducanu welcomed the initiative, saying: “I’m extremely pleased to see the funds generated from the US Open final go towards this new programme, which is a step in the right direction to bring more young girls into the sport and will continue to support a bright future for women’s tennis in this country.

“As an ambassador of LTA Youth, it’s great to see a complimentary programme take shape and hopefully bring some more success.”

The programme, called Prime Video LTA Youth Girls, will also provide rackets, balls and T-shirts to girls who participate.

The LTA has been focused on trying to boost the number of women and girls involved in tennis in all areas through its She Rallies initiative.

Chief operating officer Julie Porter said: “The LTA is very pleased to be partnering with Prime Video on this important programme. We know from our research that there are specific interventions that can make tennis more appealing for girls.

“This programme will seek to remove barriers and provide a specially-trained workforce of coaches who will work with young girls to give them the best possible opportunity. We hope that this will have a real impact on the next generation of female players.”

