What time is Emma Raducanu’s match at Wimbledon today?

Emma Raducanu faces Maria Sakkari for a place in the Wimbledon last-16, in a rematch of their US Open semi-final three years ago.

Raducanu defeated Sakkari on her way to winning the US Open as a wildcard and the Briton is now into the third round of a grand slam for the first time since winning the title in New York following her stunning win over Elise Mertens.

The 21-year-old is keen to play down expectations, however, and says she will be the “underdog” when she takes on the Greek ninth seed on Centre Court. “I’m expecting a really tough match. She’s top-10. It’s going to be a really difficult one,” she said.

“Again, it’s going to be one where I’m the complete underdog and I can just enjoy playing in my home crowd, home slam. I can just keep having fun and trying to stay an extra day.”

When time is Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari?

Raducanu vs Sakkari is the second match of the day on Centre Court on Friday 5 July. Play starts at 1:30pm, with Carlos Alcaraz facing Frances Tiafoe in the first match in the men’s singles.

Raducanu could expect to be on court at around 4pm, but it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous match.

Wimbledon intended order of play - Friday 5 July

CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [3] vs Frances Tiafoe (USA) [29] 1

Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs Maria Sakkari (GRE) [9] 2

Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 3

For the full order of play, click here.

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Friday’s TV schedule?

11:00 -15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

15:00 -19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two