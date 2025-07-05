Wimbledon briefing: Day five recap, Saturday’s order of play and Djokovic’s ton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu lit up Centre Court but could not down world number one Aryna Sabalenka on Friday night.

The former US Open champion was unable to make it a hat-trick of British victories on day five after impressive wins for Sonay Kartal and Cameron Norrie.

Saturday’s action will include milestone-chasing Novak Djokovic, reigning women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova and men’s number one Jannik Sinner.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Friday’s action and previews day six of the Championships.

Raducanu shows she belongs

Emma Raducanu reminded the tennis world what a special talent she is before her Wimbledon hopes were ended with a narrow loss to world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

The 22-year-old played some electrifying tennis under the roof on Centre Court but was unable to apply the finishing touches, eventually going down 7-6 (6) 6-4 after exactly two hours.

Sabalenka was impressed, saying: “She played such incredible tennis and she pushed me really hard to get this win.

“I’m super happy to see her healthy and back on track. I’m pretty sure that she will be back in the top 10 soon.”

Last Britons standing

But home hopes in the singles at Wimbledon are not over.

British number threes Sonay Kartal and Cameron Norrie delighted Court One earlier in the day to reach the fourth round.

Kartal achieved a career first when she dismantled French qualifier Diane Parry to make the last 16 of a grand slam for the first time.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

And Norrie followed her lead, knocking out Italy’s Mattia Bellucci in straight sets to set up a clash with Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry.

Brit watch

For the first time this week, there will be no British players in action in either of the senior singles draws.

But there are plenty playing in the various doubles tournaments, plus the junior competitions start with 16-year-olds Hannah Klugman and Mika Stojsavljevic – who both appeared in the women’s singles draw this year for the first time – starting their girls’ singles campaigns on Court 12.

Among the doubles players will be Sonay Kartal, who teams up with fellow Briton Jodie Burrage the day before playing her fourth-round singles tie against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Match of the day

While the outcome of Novak Djokovic against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic may be in little doubt, a victory for the seven-time champion on Saturday would bring up a major milestone.

Djokovic is one victory away from 100 match wins at the Championships, a feat so far managed only by Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer.

The 38-year-old knocked out his Davis Cup team-mate the last time they met – in SW19 three years ago – and has won all three career meetings.

And with Djokovic stating that this tournament is likely to be his best chance of gaining the grand slam title he needs for a record-breaking 25th success, Kecmanovic will require an inspired display to be the last Serb standing.

Order of play

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)Jannik Sinner (1) v Pedro MartinezIga Swiatek (8) v Danielle CollinsNovak Djokovic (6) v Miomir Kecmanovic

Court One (from 1pm)Mirra Andreeva (7) v Hailey BaptisteBarbora Krejcikova (17) v Emma Navarro (10)Ben Shelton (10) v Marton Fucsovics

Weather

Overcast, with a maximum temperature of 22C, according to the Met Office.