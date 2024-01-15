Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emma Raducanu returns to the grand slam stage on Tuesday after an eight-month injury absence as 21-year-old takes on Shelby Rogers in the opening round of the Australian Open.

Raducanu missed the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open last season after undergoing three surgeries on both wrists and her left ankle, but returned to the court last week and looked impressive despite her defeat to Elina Svitolina.

The former British No 1 was in a positive mood ahead of her return to the Australian Open and takes a player in Rogers who was also sidelined by injury last season. The American, who Raducanu beat on her way to winning the US Open in 2021, has not played since Wimbledon.

“I feel a lot lighter now than I did for a long time after US Open,” Raducanu said. “I feel like I’m not playing with a backpack of rocks. I feel pretty light and happy.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Shelby Rogers?

Raducanu takes on Rogers on the 1573 Arena on Tuesday, as the first round of the Australian Open continues. The 21-year-old’s match is scheduled fourth on the show court, after two men’s singles matches and a women’s singles tie, so Raducanu could expect to begin her match at some time between 6am GMT and 8am GMT - but it is entirely dependent on the previous matches.

Play on the 1573 Arena starts with British No 1 Cameron Norrie taking on Peru’s Jaun Pablo Varillas, before former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber faces former Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins. That match will be followed by another best-of-five match in the men’s singles, between Mackenzie McDonald and Juncheng Shang.

Australian Open order of play – Tuesday 15 January

(all times UK / GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 1am

Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin

Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka

From 8am

Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova

Richard Gasquet vs Carlos Alcaraz

Margaret Court Arena

From 1am

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Casper Ruud

Camila Giorgi vs Victoria Azarenka

From 8am

Alexander Zverev vs Dominik Koepfer

Rebecca Marino vs Jessica Pegula

John Cain Arena

From 12am

Slone Stephens vs Oliva Gadecki

Grigor Dimitrov vs Marton Fucsovics

Not before 5am

Sebastian Ofner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Not before 8am

Petra Martic vs Ajla Tomljanovic

1573 Arena

From 12am

Cameron Norrie vs Jaun Pablo Varillas

Danielle Collins vs Angelique Kerber

Mackenzie McDonald vs Juncheng Shang

Emma Raducanu vs Shelby Rogers

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule

Sunday 14 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles

Monday 15 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 16 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 17 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles

Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles

Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles

Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final

Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January

Mixed doubles: 18-27 January

Wheelchair events: 23-27 January

Junior events: 20-27 January

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)