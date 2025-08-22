When is Emma Raducanu playing at the US Open?
Raducanu will play a qualifier in her opening match as the British No 1 seeks her first win in New York since the 2021 final
Emma Raducanu goes in search of her first US Open win since famously winning the title as an 18-year-old qualifier four years ago.
The British No 1 does not yet know her opponent but will play a qualifier in her first-round match in New York.
Raducanu has yet to get through the opening round at the US Open in two attempts since her sensational 2021 triumph.
But she has shown decent form coming into the final grand slam of the year, narrowly missing out on a seeded spot for the draw, and reached the third round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this season.
Raducanu will be among the first players in action on Sunday 24 August, and will open play on Louis Armstrong Stadium at 11am local time (4pm UK time).
US Open - Day One order of play
All times are UK - BST
Arthur Ashe Stadium
1700 start
Ben Shelton (6) vs qualifier/lucky loser
Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Rebeka Masarova
0000 start
Novak Djokovic (7) vs Learner Tien
Jessica Pegula (4) vs Mayar Sherif
Louis Armstrong Stadium
1600 start
Emma Raducanu vs qualifier
Taylor Fritz (4) vs Emilio Nava
0000 start
Jasmine Paolini vs qualifier
Daniil Medvedev (13) vs Benjamin Bonzi
