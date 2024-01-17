Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Raducanu takes on Yafan Wang in the second round of the Australian Open after making an impressive start to her grand slam comeback.

The 21-year-old defeated Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-2 for her first grand slam win in 12 months on Tuesday and has a good opportunity to reach the third round against the world 94 Wang.

Raducanu, who has not reached the third round of a grand slam since winning the US Open in 2021, will hope to build on her opening performance at Melbourne Park.

The former British No 1 believes she is in a good place after reuniting with childhood coach Nick Cavaday, who she first worked with as a 10-year-old.

"I think it’s pretty calm now," Raducanu said. "It’s nice to be with Nick, feel very comfortable there. Just all aspects really of my life I feel like are calming down and settled.” Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Emma Raducanu’s next match at Australian Open?

Raducanu will face China’s Wang Yafan on Thursday morning UK time. Raducanu’s match has been scheduled third on the 1573 Arena, with the day’s play starting on the outside court at 12am GMT.

Raducanu’s match will follow two other British players, with men’s No 1 Cameron Norrie first in action against Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri.

Women’s No 1 Katie Boulter then faces a tough test against 12th seed Qinwen Zheng, with the winner of that match playing the winner of Raducanu’s tie with Wang in the third round.

Raducanu could therefore expect to be on court anytime between 4am and 6am GMT - although it is entirely dependent on the previous matches involving Norrie and Boulter.

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule

Wednesday 17 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles

Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles

Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles

Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final

Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January

Mixed doubles: 18-27 January

Wheelchair events: 23-27 January

Junior events: 20-27 January

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)