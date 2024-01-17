Emma Raducanu vs Yafan Wang start time: When is Australian Open match?
Raducanu made an impressive return to the grand slam stage as she beat Shelby Rogers in the opening round of the Australian Open
Emma Raducanu takes on Yafan Wang in the second round of the Australian Open after making an impressive start to her grand slam comeback.
The 21-year-old defeated Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-2 for her first grand slam win in 12 months on Tuesday and has a good opportunity to reach the third round against the world 94 Wang.
Raducanu, who has not reached the third round of a grand slam since winning the US Open in 2021, will hope to build on her opening performance at Melbourne Park.
The former British No 1 believes she is in a good place after reuniting with childhood coach Nick Cavaday, who she first worked with as a 10-year-old.
"I think it’s pretty calm now," Raducanu said. "It’s nice to be with Nick, feel very comfortable there. Just all aspects really of my life I feel like are calming down and settled.” Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Emma Raducanu’s next match at Australian Open?
Raducanu will face China’s Wang Yafan on Thursday morning UK time. Raducanu’s match has been scheduled third on the 1573 Arena, with the day’s play starting on the outside court at 12am GMT.
Raducanu’s match will follow two other British players, with men’s No 1 Cameron Norrie first in action against Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri.
Women’s No 1 Katie Boulter then faces a tough test against 12th seed Qinwen Zheng, with the winner of that match playing the winner of Raducanu’s tie with Wang in the third round.
Raducanu could therefore expect to be on court anytime between 4am and 6am GMT - although it is entirely dependent on the previous matches involving Norrie and Boulter.
Follow LIVE: Australian Open scores and updates
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule
Wednesday 17 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles
Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles
Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final
- Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January
- Mixed doubles: 18-27 January
- Wheelchair events: 23-27 January
- Junior events: 20-27 January
Australian Open 2024 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)
Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)
Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)
Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)
Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)
Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)
Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)
First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies