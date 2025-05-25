French Open 2025: Men’s and Women’s seeds list and tracker
Which of the top 32 men’s and women’s players are still in the French Open draw - and who has suffered an early exit?
The 2025 French Open got underway on Sunday, 25 May, kicking off the second major of the year.
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka got her campaign off to a flying start, dropping just one game as she dispatched Kamilla Rakhimova to reach the second round.
Some other seeds were not so lucky. While there were no major shocks and surprises on day one, former US Open finalist and 27th seed Leylah Fernandez suffered a first-round exit, while 28th seed Peyton Stearns fell in straight sets to Eva Lys, who rose to prominence as a lucky loser at the Australian Open in January, when she reached the fourth round.
In-form clay-court specialist Marta Kostyuk, the 26th seed, also suffered an early exit to the 188th-ranked Sara Beljek of the Czech Republic.
Follow the progress of the top players at Roland Garros with our seed tracker here:
Men’s seeds
- Jannik Sinner
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Alexander Zverev
- Taylor Fritz
- Jack Draper
- Novak Djokovic
- Casper Ruud
- Lorenzo Musetti
- Alex de Minaur
- Holger Rune
- Daniil Medvedev
- Tommy Paul
- Ben Shelton
- Arthur Fils
- Frances Tiafoe
- Grigor Dimitrov
- Andrey Rublev
- Francisco Cerundolo
- Jakub Mensik
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Tomas Machac
- Ugo Humbert
- Sebastian Korda
- Karen Khachanov
- Alexei Popyrin
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
- Denis Shapovalov
- Brandon Nakashima (def. first round)
- Felix Auger-Aliassime
- Hubert Hurkacz
- Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
- Alex Michelsen (def. first round)
Women’s seeds
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Coco Gauff
- Jessica Pegula
- Jasmine Paolini
- Iga Swiatek
- Mirra Andreeva
- Madison Keys
- Zheng Qinwen
- Emma Navarro
- Paula Badosa
- Diana Shnaider
- Elena Rybakina
- Elina Svitolina
- Karolina Muchova
- Barbora Krejcikova
- Amanda Anisimova
- Daria Kasatkina
- Donna Vekic
- Liudmila Samsonova
- Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Jelena Ostapenko
- Clara Tauson
- Beatriz Haddad Maia
- Elise Mertens
- Magdalena Frech
- Marta Kostyuk (def. first round)
- Leylah Fernandez (def. first round)
- Peyton Stearns (def. first round)
- Linda Noskova
- Anna Kalinskaya
- Sofia Kenin
- Yulia Putintseva
