Independent
French Open 2025: Men’s and Women’s seeds list and tracker

Which of the top 32 men’s and women’s players are still in the French Open draw - and who has suffered an early exit?

Flo Clifford
Wednesday 28 May 2025 10:12 BST
Comments
Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are in action
Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are in action (Getty)

The 2025 French Open is underway but already some top seeds have fallen at Roland Garros.

On the men’s side, fourth seed and last year’s US Open semi-finalist Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked casualty so far. He lost in four sets to Germany’s Daniel Altmaier, who has previous form with French Open upsets, ousting Jannik Sinner in the third round here two years ago.

Daniil Medvedev, the 11th seed, is also out, losing in five sets to Cameron Norrie, though that was the second time in three years that the former US Open winner had gone out in the opening round at the Paris grand slam.

Ninth seed Emma Navarro is the biggest name to fall on the women’s side so far, failing to hold serve as she suffered a 6-0, 6-1 battering at the hands of Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in just 57 minutes in her first-round match.

The 2023 runner-up, Karolina Muchova, is also out, with the 14th seed falling to the American Alycia Parks. Follow the progress of the top players at Roland Garros with our seed tracker here:

Men’s seeds

  1. Jannik Sinner
  2. Carlos Alcaraz
  3. Alexander Zverev
  4. Taylor Fritz (def. first round)
  5. Jack Draper
  6. Novak Djokovic
  7. Casper Ruud
  8. Lorenzo Musetti
  9. Alex de Minaur
  10. Holger Rune
  11. Daniil Medvedev (def. first round)
  12. Tommy Paul
  13. Ben Shelton
  14. Arthur Fils
  15. Frances Tiafoe
  16. Grigor Dimitrov (def. first round - retirement)
  17. Andrey Rublev
  18. Francisco Cerundolo (def. first round)
  19. Jakub Mensik
  20. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  21. Tomas Machac (def. first round - retirement)
  22. Ugo Humbert
  23. Sebastian Korda
  24. Karen Khachanov
  25. Alexei Popyrin
  26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
  27. Denis Shapovalov
  28. Brandon Nakashima (def. first round)
  29. Felix Auger-Aliassime (def. first round)
  30. Hubert Hurkacz (def. first round)
  31. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
  32. Alex Michelsen (def. first round)

Women’s seeds

Iga Swiatek has looked below par this season but has won four of the last five Roland Garros titles
Iga Swiatek has looked below par this season but has won four of the last five Roland Garros titles (Getty)
  1. Aryna Sabalenka
  2. Coco Gauff
  3. Jessica Pegula
  4. Jasmine Paolini
  5. Iga Swiatek
  6. Mirra Andreeva
  7. Madison Keys
  8. Zheng Qinwen
  9. Emma Navarro (def. first round)
  10. Paula Badosa
  11. Diana Shnaider
  12. Elena Rybakina
  13. Elina Svitolina
  14. Karolina Muchova (def. first round)
  15. Barbora Krejcikova
  16. Amanda Anisimova
  17. Daria Kasatkina
  18. Donna Vekic
  19. Liudmila Samsonova
  20. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  21. Jelena Ostapenko
  22. Clara Tauson
  23. Beatriz Haddad Maia (def. first round)
  24. Elise Mertens (def. first round)
  25. Magdalena Frech
  26. Marta Kostyuk (def. first round)
  27. Leylah Fernandez (def. first round)
  28. Peyton Stearns (def. first round)
  29. Linda Noskova(def. first round)
  30. Anna Kalinskaya (def. first round)
  31. Sofia Kenin
  32. Yulia Putintseva

