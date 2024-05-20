When is the French Open draw? Confirmed seeds, qualifiers and wildcards

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The draw for the French Open takes place this week, but Emma Raducanu will not be in it after the Briton withdrew from qualifying at Roland Garros.

Raducanu, who famously came through qualifying to win the US Open in 2021, was not handed a wildcard into the main draw and will instead begin her grass-court preparations ahead of Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal, who is expected to play at French Open for the final time, will be unseeded after entering with a protected ranking - and the 14-time champion could receive a blockbuster draw in the opening rounds.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are the defending champions and top seeds while, from a British perspective, Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart will be among those taking their place in the draw.

Murray is also expected to play at the French Open for the last time having confirmed he will “likely” retire after the summer. The 37-year-old is back having recovered from an ankle injury. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the French Open draw?

The French Open draw is on Thursday 23 May at 2pm UK time (BST). The draw ceremony will be conducted at Roland Garros and will be available to stream live on the tournament’s website.

Qualifying for the French Open concludes on Friday 24 May. Former US Open champion and Roland Garros finalist Dominic Thiem highlights the qualifying field on the men’s side, in what will be his final French Open before retiring due to a wrist injury, while Brenda Fruhvirtova and Linda Fruhvirtova will have to go through qualifying on the women’s side.

Who are the seeds?

According to the ATP and WTA rankings on Monday 20 May

Men’s singles

1 Novak Djokovic (Ser)

2 Jannik Sinner (Ita)

3 Carlos Alcaraz (Spa)

4 Alexander Zverev (Ger)

5 Daniil Medvedev (Rus)

6 Andrey Rublev (Rus

7 Casper Ruud (Nor)

8 Hubert Hurkacz (Pol)

9 Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre)

10 Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)

11 Alex de Minaur (Aus)

12 Taylor Fritz (USA)

13 Holger Rune (Den)

14 Tommy Paul (USA)

15 Ben Shelton (USA)

16 Nicolas Jarry (Chi)

17 Ugo Humbert (Fra)

18 Karen Khachanov (Rus)

19 Alexander Bublik (Kaz)

20 Sebastian Baez (Arg)

21 Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can)

22 Adrian Mannarino (Fra)

23 Francisco Cerundolo (Arg)

24 Jiri Lehecka (Cze)

25 Alejandro Tabilo (Chi)

26 Frances Tiafoe (USA)

27 Tallon Griekspoor (Ned)

28 Sebastian Korda (USA)

29 Tomas Etcheverry (Arg)

30 Arthur Fils (Fra)

31 Lorenzo Musetti (Ita)

32 Mariano Navone (Arg)

Women’s singles

1 Iga Swiatek (Pol)

2 Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)

3 Coco Gauff (USA)

4 Elena Rybakina (Kaz)

5 Jessica Pegula (USA)

6 Marketa Vondrousova (Cze)

7 Maria Sakkari (Gre)

8 Qinwen Zheng (Chn)

9 Ons Jabeur (Tun)

10 Jelena Ostapenko (Lat)

11 Daria Kasatkina (Rus)

12 Danielle Collins (USA)

13 Jasmine Paolini (Ita)

14 Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra)

15 Karolina Muchova (Cze)

16 Madison Keys (USA)

17 Elina Svitolina (Ukr)

18 Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus)

19 Liudmila Samsonova (Rus)

20 Marta Kostyuk (Ukr)

21 Victoria Azarenka (Blr)

22 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus)

23 Caroline Garcia (Fra)

24 Emma Navarro (USA)

25 Anna Kalinskaya (Rus)

26 Barbora Krejcikova (Cze)

27 Elise Mertens (Bel)

28 Katie Boulter (Gbr)

29 Linda Noskova (Cze)

30 Sorana Cirstea (Rom)

31 Veronika Kudermetova (Rus)

32 Dayana Yastremska (Ukr)

Who has a wildcard?

The French Tennis Federation decided to allocate its wildcards solely to French players, or Australian and American players as part of a reciprocal agreement with the Australian Open and US Open.

Women’s singles

Alize Cornet (FRA): No. 99

Fiona Ferro (FRA): No. 149

Elsa Jacquemot (FRA): No. 158

Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) No. 220

Chloe Paquet (FRA): No. 133

Jessika Ponchet (FRA): No. 155

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS): No. 219

Sachia Vickery (USA): No. 127

Men's singles