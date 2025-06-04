Coco Gauff v Madison Keys: Scores and updates from French Open quarter-final
Mirra Andreeva takes on home favourite Lois Boisson in the second quarter-final today
Coco Gauff takes on Madison Keys in an all-American French Open quarter-final before hope hope Lois Boisson looks to continue her fairytale run against Mirra Andreeva.
Gauff is looking to reach her second Roland Garros singles final but faces an opponent in Keys who is on a 11-match winning run at the grand slams, having made her breakthrough at the Australian Open earlier this season. Keys saved a match point during her third-round win over Sofia Kenin, while Gauff is yet to drop a set this fortnight.
Later, Boisson, the World No 361, takes on sixth seed Andreeva after delighting the French Open crowd with her stunning upset over Jessica Pegula in the fourth round. There is a blockbuster semi-final on the other side of the draw with defending champion Iga Swiatek and World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka set for a mouthwatering clash on Thursday.
Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below
Semi-finals await
Whoever wins this match will take on the winner of today’s later semi-final, between sixth seed Mirra Andreeva and home favourite Lois Boisson, whose fairytale run continued with a surprise win over third seed Jessica Pegula.
Routes to the quarter-final
Madison Keys has spent slightly longer on court (6 hours 11 minutes to Gauff’s 5 hours 33 minutes) and has also only dropped one set - but that came another all-American clash with former Australian Open champion and French Open finalist Sofia Kenin, in which she had to save a match point in a remarkable comeback.
First round: def. Daria Saville 6-2, 6-1
Second round: def. Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-3
Third round: def. Sofia Kenin [31] 4-6, 6-3, 7-5
Fourth round: def. Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 7-5
Routes to the quarter-final
Coco Gauff has yet to drop a set in Roland-Garros in an assured run to the quarter-finals. She’s also only played one seeded player, sweeping past 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in under an hour and a half in her fourth-round match.
First round: def. Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2
Second round: def Tereza Valentova 6-2, 6-4
Third round: def Marie Bouzkova 6-1, 7-6(3)
Fourth round: def Ekaterina Alexandrova [20] 6-0, 7-5
Head-to-head
First up on the show court at Roland-Garros is a mouthwatering all-American clash between two major champions, Madison Keys and Coco Gauff.
The pair have played five times, with Keys just having the edge over her compatriot, winning three of those encounters.
She also won their one and only meeting on clay so far, triumphing in three sets at the Madrid Open earlier this season.
How to watch
Viewers in the UK can watch the tournament on TNT Sports and discovery+.
Play starts on Court Philippe-Chatrier at 10am BST (11am local time).
Today's order of play
Court Philippe-Chatrier (from 10am)
Madison Keys [7] vs Coco Gauff [2]
Mirra Andreeva [6] vs Lois Boisson
Jannik Sinner [1] vs Alexander Bublik
not before 7.15pm
Alexander Zverev [3] vs Novak Djokovic [6]
Good morning
Coco Gauff takes on Madison Keys in an all-American French Open quarter-final before hope hope Lois Boisson looks to continue her fairytale run against Mirra Andreeva.
Gauff is looking to reach her second Roland Garros singles final but faces an opponent in Keys who is on a 11-match winning run at the grand slams, having made her breakthrough at the Australian Open earlier this season. Keys saved a match point during her third-round win over Sofia Kenin, while Gauff is yet to drop a set this fortnight.
Later, Boisson, the World No 361, takes on sixth seed Andreeva after delighting the French Open crowd with her stunning upset over Jessica Pegula in the fourth round. There is a blockbuster semi-final on the other side of the draw with defending champion Iga Swiatek and World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka set for a mouthwatering clash on Thursday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments