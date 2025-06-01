Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton LIVE: French Open latest score and updates after Iga Swiatek in action

Carlos Alcaraz faces Ben Shelton in the fourth round ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Carlos Alcaraz faces a tricky test as he continues the defence of his French Open crown with a fourth-round meeting with Ben Shelton.

The defending champion overcame a Friday night fright against Damir Dzumhur, recovering after losing concentration when seemingly set for a straight-sets victory to seal it out in four. This encounter may make Alcaraz rather more wary, with Shelton a talent on the rise after reaching the last four at the Australian Open in January and finding his feet on clay over the last few weeks.

The pair will battle for a quarter-final place on Philippe-Chatrier after Iga Swiatek returns to action against Elena Rybakina. The 12th seed has big match pedigree but Swiatek was perhaps glad to see her progress rather than nemesis Jelena Ostapenko as the Polish player seeks a fourth successive title at Roland Garros.

