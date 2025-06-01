Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton LIVE: French Open latest score and updates after Iga Swiatek in action

The defending champion faces the American rising star in a captivating fourth-round clash

Harry Latham-Coyle,Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 01 June 2025 11:19 BST
Comments
Carlos Alcaraz faces Ben Shelton in the fourth round
Carlos Alcaraz faces Ben Shelton in the fourth round (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Carlos Alcaraz faces a tricky test as he continues the defence of his French Open crown with a fourth-round meeting with Ben Shelton.

The defending champion overcame a Friday night fright against Damir Dzumhur, recovering after losing concentration when seemingly set for a straight-sets victory to seal it out in four. This encounter may make Alcaraz rather more wary, with Shelton a talent on the rise after reaching the last four at the Australian Open in January and finding his feet on clay over the last few weeks.

The pair will battle for a quarter-final place on Philippe-Chatrier after Iga Swiatek returns to action against Elena Rybakina. The 12th seed has big match pedigree but Swiatek was perhaps glad to see her progress rather than nemesis Jelena Ostapenko as the Polish player seeks a fourth successive title at Roland Garros.

Follow all of the latest from the French Open with our live blog below:

Elina Svitolina forces decider against Jasmine Paolini

There’s a good old match brewing on Philippe Chatrier between Jasmine Paolini and Elina Svitolina - the Italian, so vastly improved over the last 12 months, looked to be on her way to another grand slam quarter-final at a set and a break up but Svitolina has forced a decider after battling back, edging a hard-fought tie-break 8-6.

(REUTERS)
Harry Latham-Coyle1 June 2025 12:05

Cameron Norrie overcomes Jacob Fearnley to reach second week of French Open

Cameron Norrie reached the French Open fourth round with a bang after beating fellow British star Jacob Fearnley.

Norrie secured a showdown with Novak Djokovic after a straight-sets win in a surreal match played out to an ear-splitting backdrop of explosions and pyrotechnics.

The din was down to thousands of Paris St Germain fans gathering for the Champions League final outside the Parc des Princes, which is a stone’s throw from Court Simonne-Mathieu and was showing the game on a big screen.

Fearnley struggled to produce any fireworks as the more experienced Norrie extended his stay in the French capital into the second week.
Harry Latham-Coyle1 June 2025 11:45

Jack Draper’s rise up the rankings branded ‘insane’ by French Open opponent

Jack Draper’s next French Open opponent Alexander Bublik says the British star’s rise to the top is “insane”.

Fifth seed Draper takes on Kazakhstan’s world No 62 in the fourth round on Monday.

“Jack for me is insane. I mean, last year the guy is 40 in the world. This year he is top five in the world,” said Bublik.

“That’s a crazy achievement. He doesn’t seem to stop, so I mean, what do I have to do to beat him? I don’t know.”

Draper has risen into the world’s top five and faces former top-20 player Alexander Bublik in the last 16 at Roland Garros
Harry Latham-Coyle1 June 2025 11:34

Jack Draper reveals key to dominant Joao Fonseca win and French Open run

The contenders are assembling in the men’s draw - and Jack Draper might well be one of them. The British No 1 was uber impressive in victory against young gun Joao Fonseca yesterday.

Draper uses the conditions to his advantage as he thrashes Joao Fonseca 6-4 6-2 6-4 to reach the fourth round
Harry Latham-Coyle1 June 2025 11:24

French Open order of play - Sunday 1 June

Alexei Popyrin [25] vs. Tommy Paul [12]

Liudmila Samsonova [19] vs. Qinwen Zheng [8]

Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs. Amanda Anisimova [16]

Frances Tiafoe [15] vs. Daniel Altmaier

Aryna Sabalenka will be in action later
Aryna Sabalenka will be in action later (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Harry Latham-Coyle1 June 2025 11:19

Harry Latham-Coyle1 June 2025 11:18

French Open LIVE

The fourth round is underway at Roland Garros with players looking to book their spots in the last eight with the second week looming. After a night of celebration after Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League triumph, the city might be slightly sleepier today but the action should be intense on the French capital clay, with a particularly intriguing encounter between Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton to come this afternoon.

Carlos Alcaraz is in action today
Carlos Alcaraz is in action today (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Harry Latham-Coyle1 June 2025 11:16

