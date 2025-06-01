Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton LIVE: French Open latest score and updates after Iga Swiatek in action
The defending champion faces the American rising star in a captivating fourth-round clash
Carlos Alcaraz faces a tricky test as he continues the defence of his French Open crown with a fourth-round meeting with Ben Shelton.
The defending champion overcame a Friday night fright against Damir Dzumhur, recovering after losing concentration when seemingly set for a straight-sets victory to seal it out in four. This encounter may make Alcaraz rather more wary, with Shelton a talent on the rise after reaching the last four at the Australian Open in January and finding his feet on clay over the last few weeks.
The pair will battle for a quarter-final place on Philippe-Chatrier after Iga Swiatek returns to action against Elena Rybakina. The 12th seed has big match pedigree but Swiatek was perhaps glad to see her progress rather than nemesis Jelena Ostapenko as the Polish player seeks a fourth successive title at Roland Garros.
Follow all of the latest from the French Open with our live blog below:
Elina Svitolina forces decider against Jasmine Paolini
There’s a good old match brewing on Philippe Chatrier between Jasmine Paolini and Elina Svitolina - the Italian, so vastly improved over the last 12 months, looked to be on her way to another grand slam quarter-final at a set and a break up but Svitolina has forced a decider after battling back, edging a hard-fought tie-break 8-6.
Cameron Norrie overcomes Jacob Fearnley to reach second week of French Open
Cameron Norrie reached the French Open fourth round with a bang after beating fellow British star Jacob Fearnley.
Norrie secured a showdown with Novak Djokovic after a straight-sets win in a surreal match played out to an ear-splitting backdrop of explosions and pyrotechnics.
The din was down to thousands of Paris St Germain fans gathering for the Champions League final outside the Parc des Princes, which is a stone’s throw from Court Simonne-Mathieu and was showing the game on a big screen.
Jack Draper’s rise up the rankings branded ‘insane’ by French Open opponent
Jack Draper’s next French Open opponent Alexander Bublik says the British star’s rise to the top is “insane”.
Fifth seed Draper takes on Kazakhstan’s world No 62 in the fourth round on Monday.
“Jack for me is insane. I mean, last year the guy is 40 in the world. This year he is top five in the world,” said Bublik.
“That’s a crazy achievement. He doesn’t seem to stop, so I mean, what do I have to do to beat him? I don’t know.”
Jack Draper reveals key to dominant Joao Fonseca win and French Open run
The contenders are assembling in the men’s draw - and Jack Draper might well be one of them. The British No 1 was uber impressive in victory against young gun Joao Fonseca yesterday.
French Open order of play - Sunday 1 June
Alexei Popyrin [25] vs. Tommy Paul [12]
Liudmila Samsonova [19] vs. Qinwen Zheng [8]
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs. Amanda Anisimova [16]
Frances Tiafoe [15] vs. Daniel Altmaier
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Jasmine Paolini [4] vs. Elina Svitolina [13]
Elena Rybakina [12] vs. Iga Swiatek [5]
Ben Shelton [13] vs. Carlos Alcaraz [2]
Not before 20:15 – Night session
Lorenzo Musetti [8] vs. Holger Rune [10]
French Open LIVE
The fourth round is underway at Roland Garros with players looking to book their spots in the last eight with the second week looming. After a night of celebration after Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League triumph, the city might be slightly sleepier today but the action should be intense on the French capital clay, with a particularly intriguing encounter between Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton to come this afternoon.
