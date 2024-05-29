Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1716971850

French Open LIVE: Latest scores and results with Carlos Alcaraz in action before Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka

Day four at Roland Garros sees Alcaraz take to court before a mouthwatering clash between Swiatek and Osaka, in a battle of four-time grand slam champions

Kieran Jackson
at Roland Garros
,Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 29 May 2024 09:37
Nadal returns to Roland Garros to practice amid doubts over fitness and form

Carlos Alcaraz resumes his French Open campaign on Wednesday while the match of the day takes place between Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka.

Defending champion and world No 1 Swiatek is looking to make it three-in-a-row at Roland Garros and takes on four-time grand slam winner Osaka in a tantalising match-up. They’re third up on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz is in action before them with Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev the other high-seeded men in second round action.

Elsewhere in the women’s singles, US Open champion Coco Gauff takes on Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek and home favourite Caroline Garcia faces former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Yesterday, Katie Boulter and Dan Evans joined the British exodus from Roland Garros, with all six British players entered in the main draw failing to reach the second round in Paris

Follow all the latest tennis scores and results from Day 4 at Roland Garros below:

1716971817

Dan Evans fumes at umpire after French Open defeat to Holger Rune

Dan Evans declared himself “fed up with umpires” after he suffered another first-round defeat at his least favourite grand slam, writes Andy Sims in Paris.

The British number three had a furious row with umpire Jaume Campistol after the Spanish official had two lengthy discussions with the young Dane in the third set.

Campistol issued Rune a warning for smashing his racket on the ground and then in the next game talked through a line call while Evans waited to serve.

Evans was immediately broken and lost his rag at the official, fuming: “He doesn’t need a conversation on my serve. Let the f****** match play.

“Do your job! You don’t have to have a conversation with him. It’s twice in two games. Madness.”

After his 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat, Evans said: “I’m fed up with the umpires, full stop.

“One second he has a conversation the game before because he’s hit his racket. I don’t care if he wants a conversation on his serve - but it’s not really a conversation about the other one.

“Guy sees the ball, the other guy says the ball is out, that’s it. I feel like I’m on a roll and I was disrupted, but it’s not Rune’s fault if he’s allowed to have a conversation.

“It was just a chat. And I’m waiting to serve. It’s freezing on the court. The match was flowing great and then it just stopped in the middle and I don’t understand.

“But anyway, that’s not the reason I lost. That’s just part of the issue, part of the problem, but he’ll be back in work again tomorrow.”

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood29 May 2024 09:36
1716971217

Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka start time: When is French Open match?

The French Open continues apace on Wednesday and the big game of the day comes in the women’s singles, where the modern-day queen of clay Iga Swiatek is matched up against Naomi Osaka.

The pair will be the third match on Court Philippe-Chatrier. With the order of play on Roland Garros’ main court starting at 11am (BST), Swiatek and Osaka could be on court from 2:30pm (BST).

Caroline Garcia takes on Sofia Kenin first up in the women’s singles before Carlos Alcaraz takes on Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong.

Despite rain being on the forecast, the match will definitely be played given Chatrier has a roof.

Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka start time: When is French Open match?

The pair have won eight majors between them but only one is dominant on clay

Jamie Braidwood29 May 2024 09:26
1716970917

Novak Djokovic keeps spirit of big four alive as hunt for 25th Grand Slam begins

On Monday, as the sold-out crowd roared on Rafael Nadal in potentially his final battle on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Novak Djokovic was in an unusual position. For him, anyway. Usually, the world No 1 would be up the other end, walloping back another backhand or sprinting to a whipped Nadal forehand. But not this year and, by the end of 2024, Djokovic is likely to be the final member of the “big four” standing.

The Serb was in the stands during Nadal’s loss to Alexander Zverev – alongside the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek – watching the end of an era with the 14-time champion’s likely farewell from the French Open.

But last night, the world No 1 was back in familiar territory: winning at a Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic keeps spirit of big four alive as hunt for 25th Grand Slam begins

While his great rivals of yesteryear are on the verge of retiring from the game, an out-of-form Djokovic started his French Open campaign with a straight-sets win on Tuesday night

Jamie Braidwood29 May 2024 09:21
1716970609

Brits crash out of singles at French Open as focus turns to grass

After a three-day opening salvo at Roland Garros, there are no Brits left standing, writes Kieran Jackson.

As the clock hit 23:30 local time, under the shadow of Court Suzanne Lenglen amid an ebullient atmosphere on Court 9, Katie Boulter missed out on a first win at the French Open in a tight final-set loss. And she wasn’t the only Brit to experience one of those this week.

On paper, as she embarked on a main draw debut here as the 26th seed, it was a tough draw to be on the end of. Paula Badosa is a former world number two whose ranking has plummeted as a result of a stress fracture in her back putting her out of action for the best part of six months. Two players, in identical violet-coloured outfits, who both play a strikingly similar hard-hitting baseline game.

It’s no crisis, it should be said. As well as Dan Evans who lost to 13th seed Holger Rune on Tuesday, two have succumbed as the pre-match formbook would suggest, with Andy Murray and Harriet Dart underdogs against Stan Wawrinka and Linda Noskova. Six entries in the first place is no mean feat and for half of them, the margins were fine. The five-set defeats for lefties Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper will have been disappointing.

Six players, six defeats: Brits crash out of singles at French Open

Katie Boulter and Dan Evans were both knocked out late on Tuesday, leaving no Brits in round two at Roland Garros for the first time in four years

Jamie Braidwood29 May 2024 09:16
1716970255

French Open order of play, Wednesday 29 May

All times UK (BST)

Court Philippe-Chatier

From 11am

Sofia Kenin vs Caroline Garcia

Jesper De Jong vs Carlos Alcaraz

Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka

Not before 7:15pm

Richard Gasquet vs Jannik Sinner

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 11am

Daniel Altmaier vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Camila Osorio vs Ons Jabeur

Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez

Coco Gauff vs Tamara Zidansek

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

Hubert Hurkacz vs Brandon Nakashima

Katerina Siniakova vs Chloe Paquet

Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic

Corentin Moutet vs Alexander Shevchenko

Jamie Braidwood29 May 2024 09:10
1716970232

Is the French Open on TV? Channel, streaming and how to watch Roland Garros online

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK.  The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App

Jamie Braidwood29 May 2024 09:10
1716970187

Good morning

Carlos Alcaraz resumes his French Open campaign on Wednesday while the match of the day takes place between Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka.

Defending champion and world No 1 Swiatek is looking to make it three-in-a-row at Roland Garros and takes on four-time grand slam winner Osaka in a tantalising match-up. They’re third up on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz is in action before them with Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev the other high-seeded men in second round action.

Elsewhere in the women’s singles, US Open champion Coco Gauff takes on Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek and home favourite Caroline Garcia faces former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Yesterday, Katie Boulter and Dan Evans joined the British exodus from Roland Garros, with all six British players entered in the main draw failing to reach the second round in Paris.

Follow all the latest tennis scores and results from Day 4 at Roland Garros in today’s live blog:

Jamie Braidwood29 May 2024 09:09

