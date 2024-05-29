✕ Close Nadal returns to Roland Garros to practice amid doubts over fitness and form

Carlos Alcaraz resumes his French Open campaign on Wednesday while the match of the day takes place between Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka.

Defending champion and world No 1 Swiatek is looking to make it three-in-a-row at Roland Garros and takes on four-time grand slam winner Osaka in a tantalising match-up. They’re third up on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz is in action before them with Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev the other high-seeded men in second round action.

Elsewhere in the women’s singles, US Open champion Coco Gauff takes on Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek and home favourite Caroline Garcia faces former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Yesterday, Katie Boulter and Dan Evans joined the British exodus from Roland Garros, with all six British players entered in the main draw failing to reach the second round in Paris

Follow all the latest tennis scores and results from Day 4 at Roland Garros below: