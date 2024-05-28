French Open LIVE: Rafael Nadal departs Roland Garros plus latest tennis results today
Day 3 at Roland Garros will see Novak Djokovic and Katie Boulter in action following Rafael Nadal’s first-round exit on Monday
Novak Djokovic stars on Day 3 of the French Open following Rafael Nadal’s dramatic first-round defeat to Alexander Zverev on Monday.
The defeat for the 14-time champion could spell the end of his time at Roland Garros and Nadal will now decide on his plan for the summer, with Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics on the agenda.
Djokovic, meanwhile, begins his bid for a 25th grand slam and faces French wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert tonight.
Elsewhere, there is British interest with Katie Boulter and Dan Evans in action in what promises to be a fascinating day in Paris.
Follow all the latest tennis scores and results from Day 3 at Roland Garros below, plus the latest reaction to Nadal’s potential French Open farewell:
Tim Henman backs Novak Djokovic at French Open
“This is a classic case of form is temporary, class is permanent,” Henman said.
“With his experience, Djokovic doesn’t need to worry about what’s gone on in the last four or five months, he can just focus on his first-round match.
“This can click for him in the space of a couple of sets. He loves the challenge of dealing with adversity, when he’s the enemy with the crowd against him. That’s when his focus, his concentration, is even greater.
“I don’t buy into any of the stats coming into this tournament. He knows what it takes better than anyone to win Grand Slams and if he can get through the first couple of matches, he’s still one of the favourites.”
‘Low expectations and high hopes’ for Novak Djokovic at French Open
Novak Djokovic says he feels “embarrassed” at how low his expectations are at this year’s French Open.
The world number one, 24-time grand slam winner and defending champion has endured a turbulent build-up to Roland Garros.
He has yet to win a title all season, or even reach a final, and suffered recent defeats to Alejandro Tabilo – after being hit on the head by a spectator’s water bottle – and Tomas Machac.
'Low expectations and high hopes' for Novak Djokovic at French Open
Djokovic has endured a turbulent build-up to the tournament.
Emotional Rafael Nadal’s speech in full after potential French Open farewell
Rafael Nadal said he did not know if he had played his last match at the French Open but revealed appearing at the Olympic Games at Roland Garros this summer is “motivation” to continue his career after defeat to Alexander Zverev.
The 14-time French Open champion, who turns 38 next week, said there is a “big percentage” his defeat to fourth seed Alexander Zverev was his last match at the tournament he has dominated for almost 20 years.
Nadal was handed a brutal first-round match with Zverev one of the contenders for the title after winning in Rome last week, and the 27-year-old became just the third player, after Novak Djokovic and Robin Soderling, to beat Nadal in his 116 matches at the French Open,
Emotional Rafael Nadal's speech in full after potential French Open farewell
The ‘King of Clay’ said it was difficult to talk about his future after defeat to Alexander Zverev in the opening round at Roland Garros
Andy Murray proud of his French Open legacy after defeat to Stan Wawrinka
Andy Murray will depart Roland Garros, probably for the final time, proud of his legacy at the French Open.
The 37-year-old Scot, still expected to retire this year despite some recent wavering, was beaten in the first round by fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka.
Murray never won the French Open, due chiefly to the dominance of Rafael Nadal and, to a lesser extent, Novak Djokovic.
But on his least favourite surface, and one that he has struggled on physically, Murray still reached the final in 2016 where he was runner-up to Djokovic.
“Yeah, I did really well here over the years,” he said. “You know, a lot of results and stuff, I think the issue for me is that when you compare it to what Rafa or Novak achieved in the same time, it obviously is minuscule in comparison.
Andy Murray proud of his French Open legacy after defeat to Stan Wawrinka
Murray was beaten in straight sets during the first round by the Swiss veteran.
Cameron Norrie suffers first-round defeat as Brits face French Open wipeout
British number one Cameron Norrie slumped out of the French Open in the first round to Russian Pavel Kotov.
Norrie, stuck on a sparsely-populated outside court on a cold and breezy Paris afternoon in a match delayed by rain, lost in five tight sets 4-6 6-3 3-6 7-6 (5) 6-2.
The 28-year-old, seeded 32, won five games in a row after trailing 4-1 to take the first set.
Twice Norrie led by a set but twice world number 56 Kotov hit back, taking the match to a decider in a tie-break.
Cameron Norrie suffers first-round defeat as Brits face French Open wipeout
The British number one was beaten in five sets by Russian world number 56 Pavel Kotov, while there was also defeat for Harriet Dart
Is the French Open on TV? Channel, streaming and how to watch Roland Garros online
The French Open continues with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek the defending champions, after Rafael Nadal knocked out in the opening round of what was potentially the 14-time champion’s final appearance at Roland Garros.
Swiatek is the favourite to defend her title and make it three in a row in Paris, but the World No 1 will expected to face competition from Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.
Djokovic won his third French Open title last year but has yet to win a tournament in 2024 following his split from coach Goran Ivanisevic. Contenders Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been sidelined by injury in recent weeks, however.
Rafael Nadal cannot escape the fading light in likely French Open farewell
The prolonged closing chapter of greats, particularly in an arena as inconsistent and undependable as professional sport, is a true tribulation of the mind. It’s like the blowing of a long-standing bulb: you flick the switch – more than once, as many as thrice – in a subconscious instruction to your brain that it cannot be time to recycle and replace. But sometimes there can be no denying the undeniable, no matter how unpalatable. Power is not possible any more.
Yet over the past two decades, nothing has been as consistent and dependable as Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros. Eighteen appearances, 14 titles, one king of clay. Domination unparalleled not just in tennis but in the history of sport. His legacy is indisputable, illustrated best by his silver statue on the east side of the complex. Yet ultimately, nobody fools Father Time.
And so it came to pass that, after 116 matches, Nadal lost in week one at the French Open for the first time. Handed the toughest first-round draw possible – against the tour’s most in-form, injury-free player – Alexander Zverev packed a punch to brutally dismiss any notion of a glorious swansong, triumphing 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Rafael Nadal cannot escape the fading light in likely French Open farewell
Rafael Nadal cannot escape the fading light in likely French Open farewell
French Open order of play: Day 3 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Katie Boulter and Dan Evans
Novak Djokovic takes to court for the opening round of the 2024 French Open, a day after great rival Rafael Nadal was knocked out in the first round.
The Serb, who has won three times at Roland Garros, faces French wild card Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with Casper Ruud, Dan Evans and Alex De Minaur also in action in the men’s singles.
Meanwhile, women’s world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka also gets her campaign underway and British No 1 Katie Boulter is third up on Court 14 against Paula Badosa of Spain.
French Open order of play and day 3 schedule including Novak Djokovic
Djokovic opens his bid for a fourth French Open title after Rafael Nadal was knocked out by Alexander Zverev in the opening round
