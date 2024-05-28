✕ Close Nadal returns to Roland Garros to practice amid doubts over fitness and form

Novak Djokovic stars on Day 3 of the French Open following Rafael Nadal’s dramatic first-round defeat to Alexander Zverev on Monday.

The defeat for the 14-time champion could spell the end of his time at Roland Garros and Nadal will now decide on his plan for the summer, with Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics on the agenda.

Djokovic, meanwhile, begins his bid for a 25th grand slam and faces French wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert tonight.

Elsewhere, there is British interest with Katie Boulter and Dan Evans in action in what promises to be a fascinating day in Paris.

Follow all the latest tennis scores and results from Day 3 at Roland Garros below, plus the latest reaction to Nadal’s potential French Open farewell: