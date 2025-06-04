Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik live: French Open semi-final spot at stake before Novak Djokovic takes to court
Pair in action before Novak Djokovic takes on Alexander Zverev
Jannik Sinner takes on Alexander Bublik on the show court for a place in the semi-finals before Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev play in the final quarter-final in tonight’s night session.
Earlier on Wednesday, Coco Gauff passed her biggest test so far at the French Open as she scrapped her way past fellow American Madison Keys to reach the semi-finals.
A scruffy match featuring a combined 101 unforced errors and 14 breaks of serve ended 6-7 (6) 6-4 6-1 in favour of the World No 2. "Maddie was playing well, she's hitting the ball so fast and so low so I was just trying to fight for each point," said Gauff, the runner-up at Roland Garros in 2022.
The fairytale run of Lois Boisson, the World No 361, continued as she dispatched sixth seed Mirra Andreeva in straight sets, winning 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 in front of a delighted crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below
Jannik Sinner 6-1, 3-3 Alexander Bublik*
Bublik tries to force the issue but Sinner does well to chase down a drop shot, but with the court wide open behind him the Kazakh can only shank into the net.
He’s living dangerously as Sinner earns a break point... but hits a volley into the net in response to another drop shot. Bublik is bringing some more of that variety into his game now.
*Jannik Sinner 6-1, 3-3 Alexander Bublik
Still on serve as Bublik fails to make any real inroads on the Sinner serve.
*Jannik Sinner 6-1, 2-3 Alexander Bublik
Sinner’s serve percentage is way down in this set at 32%, according to the graphic, while Bublik’s is up at 72%.
That doesn’t seem right but it’s certainly been a much closer contest in this one. Bublik holds again.
*Jannik Sinner 6-1, 2-2 Alexander Bublik
Bublik has a chance in a cross-court exchange but his attempted at a down the line winner drifts long.
Sinner holds to 15, looking very composed so far.
Jannik Sinner 6-1, 1-2 Alexander Bublik*
A love hold for Sinner means the pressure is straight back on the Kazakh.
He’s taken to deuce but secures the hold with an unreturnable serve.
Jannik Sinner 6-1, 0-1 Alexander Bublik*
Better from Bublik, who gets himself on the board with a straightforward hold, despite a sublime Sinner passing shot that opens the door to the Italian.
FIRST SET! *Jannik Sinner 6-1 Alexander Bublik
It’s saved as Bublik nets.
A couple of deuces come and go, Bublik has more chances to break, but ultimately Sinner comes through and that’s the set wrapped up in 35 minutes.
*Jannik Sinner 5-1 Alexander Bublik
And Bublik finds himself another break point as Sinner launches another forehand wide.
*Jannik Sinner 5-1 Alexander Bublik
Bit of a drop from Sinner, comparatively at any rate, as he sends a forehand sailing well wide. He’s still won 100% of his first serves so far.
Jannik Sinner 5-1 Alexander Bublik*
Bublik opens with a double fault as he bids to avoid a bagelling. John McEnroe, commentating on TNT Sports, compares his game (and presumably attitude) to Nick Kygrios.
A couple of wild swings from Sinner let him back in at 30-30. He’s not having it all his own way, and Bublik gets back to deuce a couple of times, before Sinner makes a mess of an overhead smash to get the Kazakh on the board. He raises an alarm aloft and grins.
