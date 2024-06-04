( AP )

The French Open quarter-finals are underway at Roland Garros as defending champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff look to set up a rematch of their 2022 final in Paris.

US Open champion Gauff takes on eighth seed Ons Jabeur in the first match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier, before World No 1 Swiatek faces Marketa Vondrousova in another blockbuster quarter-final clash. Swiatek will look to extend her winning run at the French Open to 19 matches against the Wimbledon champion.

Then it’s over to the men’s singles, as second seed Jannik Sinner takes on a resurgent Grigor Dimitrov before Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas do battle in the night session. Alcaraz and Sinner have not met in best-of-five since becoming grand slam champions and it would be a dream semi-final for the tournament.

Yesterday, Novak Djokovic needed five sets to overcome Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo following his 3am finish on Saturday night. It took five sets and four hours and 39 minutes of tennis, but the world number one has booked his place in the quarter-finals. Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina marched into the quarter-finals with straight-sets wins. Rybakina first defeated Elina Svitolina in the opening match on Philippe-Chatrier before Sabalanka thrashed American Emma Navarro.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the French Open below