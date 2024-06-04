French Open LIVE: Latest tennis scores and results as Coco Gauff faces Ons Jabeur in quarter-final clash
There are two blockbuster matches in the women’s singles before Carlos Alcaraz takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner meets Grigor Dimitrov
The French Open quarter-finals are underway at Roland Garros as defending champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff look to set up a rematch of their 2022 final in Paris.
US Open champion Gauff takes on eighth seed Ons Jabeur in the first match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier, before World No 1 Swiatek faces Marketa Vondrousova in another blockbuster quarter-final clash. Swiatek will look to extend her winning run at the French Open to 19 matches against the Wimbledon champion.
Then it’s over to the men’s singles, as second seed Jannik Sinner takes on a resurgent Grigor Dimitrov before Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas do battle in the night session. Alcaraz and Sinner have not met in best-of-five since becoming grand slam champions and it would be a dream semi-final for the tournament.
Yesterday, Novak Djokovic needed five sets to overcome Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo following his 3am finish on Saturday night. It took five sets and four hours and 39 minutes of tennis, but the world number one has booked his place in the quarter-finals. Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina marched into the quarter-finals with straight-sets wins. Rybakina first defeated Elina Svitolina in the opening match on Philippe-Chatrier before Sabalanka thrashed American Emma Navarro.
Follow live updates and the latest scores from the French Open below
Aryna Sabalenka joins fellow big guns in French Open quarter-finals
Aryna Sabalenka continued to power her way through the French Open draw by pummelling Emma Navarro to reach the quarter-finals.
The big-hitting Belarusian won 6-2 6-3 and has now dropped only 18 games over her four matches.
Having won the Australian Open, Sabalenka’s record at grand slams this year now reads 11-0, and she has not lost a single set across those 11 matches.
American Navarro had beaten Sabalenka at Indian Wells in March, but she was up against it from the start at Roland Garros.
Aryna Sabalenka joins fellow big guns in French Open quarter-finals
The second seed joined Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina in the last eight.
Alex De Minaur roared on by his superfan to beat Daniil Medvedev at French Open
Alex De Minaur was roared on by his young superfan as he upset Daniil Medvedev to reach his first French Open quarter-final.
The Australian had launched an appeal on social media to find the boy who had cheered every point he won throughout his rain-interrupted third-round win over Jan-Lennard Struff.
And the boy was given a front row seat on Court Suzanne Lenglen to watch his hero reach the last eight after a 4-6 6-2 6-1 6-3 victory.
Alex De Minaur roared on by his superfan to beat Daniil Medvedev at French Open
De Minaur had launched an appeal on social media to find the boy who had cheered every point he won in his third-round win over Jan-Lennard Struff.
Djokovic set for scan on knee injury
Novak Djokovic blamed the slippery court for the injury he appeared to sustain at the start of the second set against Francisco Cerundolo yesterday.
He began grimacing and rubbing his right knee shortly after taking the first set and required a medical time-out at 2-1 down in the second.
He said: “I guess we’ll do some more screening and tests and check-ups tomorrow, as well.
“We have done some with the doctor right now after the match. Some positive news but also some maybe concerns, so let’s see tomorrow. I can’t tell you more about it at the moment.”
At the time, Djokovic was heard telling the physio: “I screwed up my knee. I’m slipping and sliding all the time.”
Novak Djokovic limps through longest French Open match of career
Novak Djokovic limped into the quarter-finals of the French Open after defying a knee injury to come through the longest Roland Garros match of his career.
The defending champion defeated Francisco Cerundolo – in another five-setter – 6-1 5-7 3-6 7-5 6-3 in four hours and 39 minutes.
World number one Djokovic blamed the slippery court for the injury he appeared to sustain at the start of the second set.
He began grimacing and rubbing his right knee shortly after taking the first set and required a medical time-out at 2-1 down in the second.
Novak Djokovic limps through longest French Open match of career
The defending champion defeated Francisco Cerundolo 6-1 5-7 3-6 7-5 6-3 in four hours and 39 minutes
French Open: Tournament schedule
Over the first 10 days of the tournament, play begins on the outside courts from 10am UK time, and the show courts from 11pm. There is then a night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which gets underway from 7:15pm.
Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals
Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals
Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals
Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals
Saturday 8 June
11am: Wheelchair final
Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final
Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final
Sunday 9 June
11:30am: Women’s doubles final
Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final
Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App
French Open order of play: Tuesday 4 June
Court Philippe Chatrier
From 10:00am BST
(3) Coco Gauff vs (8) Ons Jabeur
(1) Iga Swiatek vs (5)Marketa Vondrousava (5)
(10) Grigor Dimitrov vs (2) Jannik Sinner
Not before 7:15pm BST
(9) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (3) Carlos Alacaraz
Good morning
The French Open quarter-finals are underway at Roland Garros as defending champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff look to set up a rematch of their 2022 final in Paris.
US Open champion Gauff takes on eighth seed Ons Jabeur in the first match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier, before World No 1 Swiatek faces Marketa Vondrousova in another blockbuster quarter-final clash. Swiatek will look to extend her winning run at the French Open to 19 matches against the Wimbledon champion.
Then it’s over to the men’s singles, as second seed Jannik Sinner takes on a resurgent Grigor Dimitrov before Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas do battle in the night session. Alcaraz and Sinner have not met in best-of-five since becoming grand slam champions and it would be a dream semi-final for the tournament.
Follow live updates and the latest scores from the French Open in today’s live blog
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments