French Open LIVE: Latest tennis scores and results today with Coco Gauff and Andy Murray in action
Coco Gauff is an action in the third round at Roland Garros as Andy Murray and Dan Evans launch their doubles campaign
Coco Gauff takes on Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the French Open today as the American third seed continues her bid to win a second grand slam.
Men’s No 2 seed Jannik Sinner, women’s world No 1 Iga Swiatek and two-time grand slam champion Carlos Alcaraz are also scheduled to play on Court Philippe-Chartrier. Andy Murray returns to the clay following his first-round singles exit to take part in the men’s doubles, paired alongside fellow Briton Dan Evans. Murray and Evans are slated fourth on Court 13 where they are set to take on South American duo Sebastian Baez and Thiago Seyboth Wild.
Meanwhile, French Open chiefs have banned alcohol from the stands following an incident involving David Goffin, in which the Belgian player claimed he was spat at during a raucous victory over Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.
Follow all the latest tennis scores and results from day six at the French Open below.
French Open bans alcohol after spitting incident
Belgian player David Goffin claimed a fan spat chewing gum at him during his match against French opponent Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Today at the French Open
French Open today
Hello and welcome along to live updates from the French Open today.
