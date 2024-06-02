Iga Swiatek is a red-hot favourite in Paris ( AP )

Iga Swiatek begins the action at the French Open today, with the likes of Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner also set to feature on another packed day of action at Roland Garros.

Women’s top seed Swiatek has battled through so far as she seeks a fourth French Open title and will face Anastasia Potapova first up on Court Philippe-Chatrier before one of her rivals for the title, Gauff, faces Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Meanwhile, another Italian, Sinner, eased into the fourth round with a dominant 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Pavel Kotov and now takes on home favourite Corentin Moutet in a fascinating night-session match in front of an undoubtedly raucous French crowd.

Alcaraz will also be playing, against the 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard, seeded third in the tournament, beat Sebastian Korda in straight sets last time out after being pushed by Jesper de Jong in the previous round.

Follow all the latest tennis scores and results from day eight at the French Open below.