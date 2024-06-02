French Open LIVE: Latest tennis score and results as Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz in action
Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner are also in fourth-round action at Roland Garros
Iga Swiatek begins the action at the French Open today, with the likes of Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner also set to feature on another packed day of action at Roland Garros.
Women’s top seed Swiatek has battled through so far as she seeks a fourth French Open title and will face Anastasia Potapova first up on Court Philippe-Chatrier before one of her rivals for the title, Gauff, faces Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto.
Meanwhile, another Italian, Sinner, eased into the fourth round with a dominant 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Pavel Kotov and now takes on home favourite Corentin Moutet in a fascinating night-session match in front of an undoubtedly raucous French crowd.
Alcaraz will also be playing, against the 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard, seeded third in the tournament, beat Sebastian Korda in straight sets last time out after being pushed by Jesper de Jong in the previous round.
Follow all the latest tennis scores and results from day eight at the French Open below.
French Open – Women’s Singles
Iga Swiatek has taken the first game against Potapova, while Danilovic won the first two in her match against Vondrousova.
The world number 1 comes from 30-15 down to take the second game too.
Today at the French Open – order of play
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Play began at 10am BST
Olga Danilovic (Serbia) v 5-Marketa Vondrousova (Czechia)
Matteo Arnaldi (Italy) v 9-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
Clara Tauson (Denmark) v 8-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)
8-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v 10-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)
Today at the French Open – order of play
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Play begins around 10am BST
1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Anastasia Popatova (Russia)
3-Coco Gauff (USA) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Italy)
21-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v 3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
Corentin Moutet (France) v 2-Jannik Sinner (Italy)
Novak Djokovic battles past Lorenzo Musetti in 3am finish at French Open
Novak Djokovic endured the latest finish in French Open history against Lorenzo Musetti to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros.
The world number one and defending champion’s match was shoved back into the early hours due to the incessant rain which has seen this tournament dubbed the ‘Drench Open’.
Djokovic finally emerged victorious from the five-set ordeal at 3.08am.
French Open Day 8
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the eighth day of the French Open.
Iga Swiatek will be in action first up with the likes of Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner playing later on.
