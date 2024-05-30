French Open LIVE: Latest tennis scores and results today as Novak Djokovic returns after Swiatek-Osaka classic
Djokovic takes on Roberto Carballes Baena as the Serbian continues his bid to win a record 25th grand slam title at Roland Garros
Novak Djokovic returns to action as the French Open second round continues after an instant classic between Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka lit up a day of rain at Roland Garros.
The tournament will have to play catch-up after rain washed out the entire day’s schedule on the outside courts yesterday, but Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka headline the action on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The roof guarantees there will be action there, with Gael Monfils carrying the hopes of the home crowd as the veteran Frenchman takes on the Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the night session.
Before then, Djokovic takes on Roberto Carballes Baena as the Serbian continues his bid to win a record 25th grand slam title at Roland Garros, while Alexander Zverev returns to action after defeating 14-time champion Rafael Nadal in his opening match on Monday. Zverev, who is looking like the favourite for the men’s title, faces David Goffin.
Yesterday, the favourite for the women’s title Swiatek saved match point on her way to defeating a resurgent Osaka in a thrilling three-set battle. Swiatek, who prevailed in almost three hours, then called out the French Open crowd for making noise during points, while Carlos Alcaraz was far from his best in seeing off the Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong.
Follow all the latest tennis scores and results from Day 5 at Roland Garros below:
An early break for Medvedev as Kecmanovic swings wildly at a backhand down the line, while Grigor Dimitrov is off to a flying start against the Hungarian Fabian Marozsan. The 10th seed Dimitrov wins the first four games in a row on the lively Court 14.
A hold apiece for Medvedev and Kecmanovic to get us started.
We also have a few matches resuming from yesterday, including the match between the eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz and the American Brandon Nakashima. That was suspended late in the first yet yesterday, and Nakashima has come out to win it on a tiebreak, 7-2.
French Open: Daniil Medvedev gets underway on day five
Daniil Medvedev is as close to a hard-court specialist as you can get in the modern game, with the Russian fifth seed very open about the nature of his relationship with clay.
It’s been up and down, to say the least, but Medvedev has already improved upon his performance at last year’s French Open when he was knocked out in the opening round.
This time, Medvedev needed a late-night rally to defeat Dominik Koepfer on Monday and now takes on Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic on Suzanne-Lenglen
French Open: Last night’s action
On Philippe-Chatrer, Jannik Sinner continued to work his way up to grand slam winning form as he saw off the 37-year-old Richard Gasquet in straight sets. Gasquet was playing in front of his home fans for what could have been the final time, but was dismissed by the Australian Open champion 6-4 6-2 6-4.
On Suzanne-Lenglen, another veteran put on a show in former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka, but the 39-year-old went down in four to Pavel Kotov. Wawrinka, who defeated Andy Murray in his opening match, was beaten in 3 hours 50 minutes, in a contest that finished late into the night.
Wawrinka was emotional by the end. Could that have been his last match in Paris?
French Open: More rain forecast
We only had around 55 minutes of play on the outside courts yesterday before the rain arrived. Today it looks like we’ll have a dry start - but there are thunderstorm warnings from 3pm onwards.
Not ideal.
World No 1 Iga Swiatek calls out French Open crowd after thrilling win over Naomi Osaka
World No 1 and defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek called out fans for making noise during points after surviving an epic three-set battle against fellow four-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka.
Swiatek saved match point on her way to denying an inspired Osaka her biggest win since returning to the sport, as the 22-year-old fought from behind in the deciding set to win a 7-6 1-6 7-5 thriller.
The match was an instant classic but when speaking to former World No 2 Alex Corretja afterwards in her on-court interview, Swiatek referenced a shot she had missed earlier in the third set when a member of the crowd screamed out as she prepared to hit a drive volley.
Unprompted, Swiatek said: “I am sorry to bring this up. I have huge respect for you guys and I know we are playing for you. This is entertainment and we are also making money because of you.
“But sometimes under a lot of pressure when you scream something during the rally or right before the return, it’s really, really hard to be focused. I usually don’t bring this up because I want to be this kind of player that is in the zone and really focused.
“This is serious for us, we are fighting our whole lives to be better and better. Sometimes it’s hard to accept that. The stakes are big. There is a lot of money to win. The few points may change a lot.
“So please guys, if you can support us between the rallies not during that would be really, really amazing. I hope you are still going to like me because the French crowd might get some players that they don’t like and boo. I love you guys. I love playing here - let’s continue that.”
Iga Swiatek calls out French Open crowd after thrilling win over Naomi Osaka
Swiatek said it was ‘hard to accept’ fans making noise during points as the behaviour of the French Open crowd came under fire
Iga Swiatek survives match point to come through fierce battle with Naomi Osaka
Iga Swiatek came through a titanic second-round clash with fellow four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka to reach the French Open third round.
Osaka looked set to pull off her biggest win in years when she led the world No 1 and defending champion 5-2 in the third set.
But the 26-year-old from Japan will have nightmares about a missed forehand as Swiatek survived a match point to come back from the brink of defeat and win 7-6 (1) 1-6 7-5.
It was a remarkable effort from Osaka, the former world No 1 who only returned to action after maternity leave in January.
Iga Swiatek survives match point to come through fierce battle with Naomi Osaka
Osaka looked set to pull off her biggest win in years when she led the world No 1 and defending champion 5-2 in the third set.
Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
French Open order of play, Wednesday 29 May
All times UK (BST)
Court Philippe-Chatier
From 11am
Womens Singles Round 2: 11:00 Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)
Womens Singles Round 2: (15) Elina Svitolina (Ukr) v Diane Parry (Fra)
Mens Singles Round 2: (1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa)
Not before 7:15pm
Mens Singles Round 2: Gael Monfils (Fra) v (30) Lorenzo Musetti (Ita)
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
From 10am
Mens Singles Round 2: 10:00 Miomir Kecmanovic (Ser) v (5) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)
Womens Singles Round 2: Arantxa Rus (Ned) v (4) Elena Rybakina (Kaz)
Mens Singles Round 2: (4) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v David Goffin (Bel)
Womens Singles Round 2: (14) Madison Keys (USA) v Mayar Sherif (Egy)
Court Simonne-Mathieu
From 10am
Mens Singles Round 2: 11:00 (8) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)
Mens Singles Round 2: Corentin Moutet (Fra) v Alexander Shevchenko (Rus)
Womens Singles Round 2: Varvara Gracheva (Fra) v Bernarda Pera (USA)
Mens Singles Round 2: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) v (7) Casper Ruud (Nor)
- Full for the full order of play, click here
French Open: Good morning
