Novak Djokovic returns to action as the French Open second round continues after an instant classic between Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka lit up a day of rain at Roland Garros.

The tournament will have to play catch-up after rain washed out the entire day’s schedule on the outside courts yesterday, but Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka headline the action on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The roof guarantees there will be action there, with Gael Monfils carrying the hopes of the home crowd as the veteran Frenchman takes on the Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the night session.

Before then, Djokovic takes on Roberto Carballes Baena as the Serbian continues his bid to win a record 25th grand slam title at Roland Garros, while Alexander Zverev returns to action after defeating 14-time champion Rafael Nadal in his opening match on Monday. Zverev, who is looking like the favourite for the men’s title, faces David Goffin.

Yesterday, the favourite for the women’s title Swiatek saved match point on her way to defeating a resurgent Osaka in a thrilling three-set battle. Swiatek, who prevailed in almost three hours, then called out the French Open crowd for making noise during points, while Carlos Alcaraz was far from his best in seeing off the Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong.

Follow all the latest tennis scores and results from Day 5 at Roland Garros below: