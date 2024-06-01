Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Novak Djokovic returns to action in the French Open following his comfortable win over Roberto Carballes Baena, with Anya Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev also in action.

The win ensured the defending champion has reached the last 32 at Roland Garros for the 19th successive year, despite there being question marks over his form ahead of the tournament.

Alexander Zverez might have been playing at the French Open, but his court trial in Germany over domestic abuse has been playing out, although it was adjourned on Friday. But he beat Rafael Nadal in the first round, and came through easily against David Goffin in the third round.

Aryna Sabalenka will be looking to carry the form she has shown throughout the tournament so far into the game. The Belarussian has lost just seven games across two commanding straight set wins, before facing her “friend” Paula Badosa.

The tournament has been quite rain-affected so far, but all the matches scheduled for Saturday are the third round, although Ben Shelton’s game against Felix Auger-Aliassime and Hubert Hurkacz against Denis Shapovalov will pick up where they were unable to finish the evening before. Here’s the order of play and match schedule ahead of a bumper day six of the French Open.

French Open order of play, Saturday 1 June

All times UK (BST)

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Play begins at 11am BST

15 - Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 4- Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

Paula Badosa (Spain) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

4 - Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 26 - Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands)

1 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 30 - Lorenzo Musetti (Italy)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Play begins at 10am BST

Vavra Gracheva (France) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania)

15 - Ben Shelton (United States) v 21 - Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)

Tomas Machac (Czech Republic) v 5 - Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

14 - Madison Keys (United States) v 22 - Emma Navarro (United States)

28 - Tomas Martin Etchverry (Argentina) v 7 - Casper Ruud (Norway)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Play begins at 10am BST

7 - Qinwen Zheng (China) v Elina Avanesyan (Russia)

8 - Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

Bianca Andreescu (Canada) v 12 - Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

Jozef Kovalik (Czech Republic) v 13 - Holger Rune (Denmark)

12 - Taylor Fritz (United States) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)

For the full order of play, click here

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open: Tournament schedule

Saturday 1 June: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final