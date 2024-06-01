French Open order of play and match schedule today including Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Aryna Sabalenka
Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune are also in action on a busy day at Roland Garros
Novak Djokovic returns to action in the French Open following his comfortable win over Roberto Carballes Baena, with Anya Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev also in action.
The win ensured the defending champion has reached the last 32 at Roland Garros for the 19th successive year, despite there being question marks over his form ahead of the tournament.
Alexander Zverez might have been playing at the French Open, but his court trial in Germany over domestic abuse has been playing out, although it was adjourned on Friday. But he beat Rafael Nadal in the first round, and came through easily against David Goffin in the third round.
Aryna Sabalenka will be looking to carry the form she has shown throughout the tournament so far into the game. The Belarussian has lost just seven games across two commanding straight set wins, before facing her “friend” Paula Badosa.
The tournament has been quite rain-affected so far, but all the matches scheduled for Saturday are the third round, although Ben Shelton’s game against Felix Auger-Aliassime and Hubert Hurkacz against Denis Shapovalov will pick up where they were unable to finish the evening before. Here’s the order of play and match schedule ahead of a bumper day six of the French Open.
French Open order of play, Saturday 1 June
All times UK (BST)
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Play begins at 11am BST
15 - Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 4- Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)
Paula Badosa (Spain) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)
4 - Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 26 - Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands)
1 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 30 - Lorenzo Musetti (Italy)
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Play begins at 10am BST
Vavra Gracheva (France) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania)
15 - Ben Shelton (United States) v 21 - Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)
Tomas Machac (Czech Republic) v 5 - Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
14 - Madison Keys (United States) v 22 - Emma Navarro (United States)
28 - Tomas Martin Etchverry (Argentina) v 7 - Casper Ruud (Norway)
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Play begins at 10am BST
7 - Qinwen Zheng (China) v Elina Avanesyan (Russia)
8 - Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v Denis Shapovalov (Canada)
Bianca Andreescu (Canada) v 12 - Jasmine Paolini (Italy)
Jozef Kovalik (Czech Republic) v 13 - Holger Rune (Denmark)
12 - Taylor Fritz (United States) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)
Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
French Open: Tournament schedule
Saturday 1 June: Men’s and women’s singles, third round
Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round
Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round
Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals
Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals
Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals
Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals
Saturday 8 June
11am: Wheelchair final
Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final
Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final
Sunday 9 June
11:30am: Women’s doubles final
Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final
