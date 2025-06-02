Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

French Open order of play, today’s results and Roland Garros schedule

The tournament rolls on as the quarter-finalists are confirmed in Paris

Harry Latham-Coyle
Monday 02 June 2025 07:10 BST
Novak Djokovic is among those in action on Monday
The quarter-final line-up will be confirmed at the French Open on Monday with Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff and Jack Draper all in action on a hectic day at Roland Garros.

Djokovic faces a resurgent Cameron Norrie in the fourth round looking to continue his chase for a 25th grand slam with the veteran yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner headlines the night session with Andrey Rublev likely to provide an examination of the Italian’s game having beaten him here three years ago, while Draper takes on Alexander Bublik in an encounter that could provide a few fireworks.

Gauff opens proceedings on Philippe-Chatrier and will be followed on to court by compatriot Jessica Pegula, with the American finding her feet on clay but likely to have a hostile crowd to deal with as she encounters home hope Lois Boisson.

The order of play for today is below:

French Open order of play - Monday 2 June (from 10am BST)

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Ekaterina Alexandrova [20] vs Coco Gauff [2]

Lois Boisson vs Jessica Pegula [3]

Cameron Norrie vs Novak Djokovic [6]

not before 7.15pm BST

Jannik Sinner [1] vs Andrey Rublev [17]

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Mirra Andreeva [6] vs Daria Kasatkina [17]

Alexander Zverev [3] vs Tallon Griekspoor

Madison Keys [7] vs Hailey Baptiste

Alexander Bublik vs Jack Draper [5]

