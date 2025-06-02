French Open order of play, today’s results and Roland Garros schedule
The tournament rolls on as the quarter-finalists are confirmed in Paris
The quarter-final line-up will be confirmed at the French Open on Monday with Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff and Jack Draper all in action on a hectic day at Roland Garros.
Djokovic faces a resurgent Cameron Norrie in the fourth round looking to continue his chase for a 25th grand slam with the veteran yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament.
World No 1 Jannik Sinner headlines the night session with Andrey Rublev likely to provide an examination of the Italian’s game having beaten him here three years ago, while Draper takes on Alexander Bublik in an encounter that could provide a few fireworks.
Gauff opens proceedings on Philippe-Chatrier and will be followed on to court by compatriot Jessica Pegula, with the American finding her feet on clay but likely to have a hostile crowd to deal with as she encounters home hope Lois Boisson.
The order of play for today is below:
French Open order of play - Monday 2 June (from 10am BST)
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Ekaterina Alexandrova [20] vs Coco Gauff [2]
Lois Boisson vs Jessica Pegula [3]
Cameron Norrie vs Novak Djokovic [6]
not before 7.15pm BST
Jannik Sinner [1] vs Andrey Rublev [17]
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Mirra Andreeva [6] vs Daria Kasatkina [17]
Alexander Zverev [3] vs Tallon Griekspoor
Madison Keys [7] vs Hailey Baptiste
Alexander Bublik vs Jack Draper [5]
