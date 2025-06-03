French Open order of play, today’s results and Roland Garros schedule
The quarter-finals begin in Paris as the tournament intensifies
The quarter-finals get underway at the French Open on a tasty Tuesday of action at Roland Garros.
A whittling down of the field means that the singles draws are down to a sole show court, with spots in the last four on the line on Philippe-Chatrier.
Carlos Alcaraz headlines the night session as the Spaniard continues the defence of his title against Tommy Paul, with Lorenzo Musetti and Frances Tiafoe contesting the day’s other last-eight clash in the men’s draw. The winners of the two matches will meet later in the week for a place in the final.
Fireworks should be expected as top seed Aryna Sabalenka battles Zheng Qinwen in a battle of heavy hitters, while Iga Swiatek continues her pursuit of a fourth straight success on the Paris clay with Elina Svitolina her opponent. It leaves Sabalenka and Swiatek potentially on a collision course and set to meet for the first time in 2025.
The order of play for today is below:
French Open order of play - Monday 2 June (from 10am BST)
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Zheng Qinwen [8]
Elina Svitolina [13] vs Iga Swiatek [5]
Lorenzo Musetti [8] vs Frances Tiafoe [15]
not before 7.15pm
Tommy Paul [12] vs Carlos Alcaraz [2]
