French Open order of play, today’s results and Roland Garros schedule
The quarter-finals continue in Paris as the tournament intensifies
The quarter-finals continue at the French Open with half of the semi-final line-up complete at Roland Garros.
Iga Swiatek will play World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a blockbuster semi-final, with the defending champion putting her winning streak on the line against the best player in the world. Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti will face off for the third time this clay-season in the men’s draw.
Today, Coco Gauff takes on Madison Keys in an all-America battle, before the 18-year-old sixth seed Mirra Andreeva battles home favourite Lois Boisson, who will look to continue her fairytale run to the final four after stunning third seed Jessica Pegula in a huge upset on Tuesday.
On the men’s side, World No 1 Jannik Sinner will look to take down Alexander Bublik after his inspired performance against Jack Draper. In the night session, a huge battle awaits between Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic.
The order of play for today and the latest results, are below:
French Open order of play - Wednesday 4 June (from 10am BST)
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Madison Keys [7] vs Coco Gauff [2]
Mirra Andreeva [6] vs Lois Boisson
Jannik Sinner [1] vs Alexander Bublik
not before 7.15pm
Alexander Zverev [3] vs Novak Djokovic [6]
French Open results - Tuesday 3 June
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Aryna Sabalenka [1] bt. Zheng Qinwen [8] 7-6 6-3
Iga Swiatek [5] bt. Elina Svitolina [13] 6-1 7-5
Lorenzo Musetti [8] bt. Frances Tiafoe [15] 6-2 4-6 7-5 6-2
Carlos Alcaraz [2] bt. Tommy Paul [12] 6-0 6-1 6-4
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments