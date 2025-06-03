Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

French Open order of play, today’s results and Roland Garros schedule

The quarter-finals continue in Paris as the tournament intensifies

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 04 June 2025 00:05 BST
Comments
Lois Boisson carries the home hopes at the French Open
Lois Boisson carries the home hopes at the French Open (Getty Images)

The quarter-finals continue at the French Open with half of the semi-final line-up complete at Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek will play World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a blockbuster semi-final, with the defending champion putting her winning streak on the line against the best player in the world. Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti will face off for the third time this clay-season in the men’s draw.

Today, Coco Gauff takes on Madison Keys in an all-America battle, before the 18-year-old sixth seed Mirra Andreeva battles home favourite Lois Boisson, who will look to continue her fairytale run to the final four after stunning third seed Jessica Pegula in a huge upset on Tuesday.

On the men’s side, World No 1 Jannik Sinner will look to take down Alexander Bublik after his inspired performance against Jack Draper. In the night session, a huge battle awaits between Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic.

Recommended

The order of play for today and the latest results, are below:

French Open order of play - Wednesday 4 June (from 10am BST)

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Madison Keys [7] vs Coco Gauff [2]

Mirra Andreeva [6] vs Lois Boisson

Jannik Sinner [1] vs Alexander Bublik

not before 7.15pm

Alexander Zverev [3] vs Novak Djokovic [6]

French Open results - Tuesday 3 June

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Aryna Sabalenka [1] bt. Zheng Qinwen [8] 7-6 6-3

Iga Swiatek [5] bt. Elina Svitolina [13] 6-1 7-5

Lorenzo Musetti [8] bt. Frances Tiafoe [15] 6-2 4-6 7-5 6-2

Carlos Alcaraz [2] bt. Tommy Paul [12] 6-0 6-1 6-4

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in