Independent
French Open order of play, today’s results and Roland Garros schedule

The women’s semi-finals take place at Roland Garros with a place in Saturday’s final up for grabs

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 05 June 2025 00:22 BST
Comments
Lois Boisson carries the home hopes at the French Open
Lois Boisson carries the home hopes at the French Open (Getty Images)

The French Open women’s semi-finals take place on Thursday with two very different matches scheduled on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Roland Garros will stage the blockbuster and long awaited grand slam meeting between defending champion Iga Swiatek and World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Swiatek has won 26 matches in a row at the French Open but Sabalenka has been in dominant form herself.

The other semi-final will put second seed Coco Gauff against France’s Lois Boisson, the World No 361. Boisson’s extraordinary run as a wildcard continued as she defeated Mirra Andreeva and the 22-year-old is the first French player to reach the women’s semi-finals since Marion Bartoli in 2011.

The order of play for today and the latest results, are below:

French Open order of play - Thursday 5 June

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 2pm BST

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek [5]

Followed by

[2] Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson

French Open order of play - Friday 6 June

Court Philippe-Chatrier

TBC - [2] Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti [8]

TBC - [1] Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic [6]

French Open results - Wednesday 4 June

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Coco Gauff [2] bt. Madison Keys [7] 6-7 6-4 6-1

Lois Boisson bt. Mirra Andreeva [6] 7-6 6-3

Jannik Sinner [1] bt. Alexander Bublik 6-1 7-5 6-0

Novak Djokovic [6] bt. Alexander Zverev [3] 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-4

