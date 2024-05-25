Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray faces Stan Wawrinka on the opening day of the French Open at Roland Garro as Naomi Osaka and Carlos Alcaraz highlight the first afternoon of action.

Murray, a former finalist on the Paris clay, is expected to play at the French Open for the final time and the 37-year-old handed a stunning first-round match against Wawrinka, 39, in a rematch of their 2016 and 2017 semi-finals at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz is attempting to win the French Open for the first time after previous grand slam successes at the US Open and Wimbledon. The Spaniard has seen his preparations disrupted by injury and faces JJ Wolf, the lucky loser from qualifying. Jack Draper is in action on and faces Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong. If Draper wins, he could face Alcaraz in the second round.

Osaka is playing at the French Open for the first time since returning to the tour this year. The former World No 1 will set up a mouthwatering clash with defending champion Iga Swiatek should she beat Lucia Bronzetti in the opening match on Philippe-Chatier.

Here’s the order of play for day 1 of the French Open and everything you need to know,

French Open order of play, Sunday 26 May

All times UK (BST)

Court Philippe-Chatier

From 11am

Lucia Bronzetti vs Naomi Osaka

JJ Wolf vs Carlos Alcaraz

Eva Lys vs Caroline Garcia

Not before 7:15pm

Stan Wawrinka vs Andy Murray

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 11am

Ugo Humpert vs Lorenzo Sonego

Jelena Ostapenko vs Jaqueline Cristian

Richard Gasquet vs Borna Coric

Barbora Krejcikova vs Viktorija Golubic

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel

Laura Siegemund vs Sofia Kenin

Chloé Paquet vs Diana Shnaider

Nicolas Jarry vs Corentin Moutet

Full for the full order of play, click here

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open: Tournament schedule

Over the first 10 days of the tournament, play begins on the outside courts from 10am UK time, and the show courts from 11pm. There is then a night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which gets underway from :15pm.

Sunday 26 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round

Monday 27 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round

Tuesday 28 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round

Wednesday 29 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round

Thursday 30 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round

Friday 31 May: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Saturday 1 June: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final