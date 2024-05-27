Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rafael Nadal takes to court for the opening round of the 2024 French Open with questions remaining over whether this will be his final time playing at Roland Garros. He faces a blockbuster first round match against Alexander Zverev while admitting that he was ‘unsure’ if he would be able to continue playing after repeated injury setbacks.

Women’s world No.1 Iga Swiatek also gets her campaign underway with a first round match against homegrown qualifier Leolia Jeanjean with the 28-year-old Frenchwoman having already triumphed in three matches to reach this stage of the competition. Swiatek is a master of clay and will look to breeze quickly into the second round.

Other headline matches on day 2 see Elina Svitolina take on Karolina Pliskova in the final match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen while Britain’s Cameron Norrie kicks off his tournament against Russia’s Pavel Kotov on Court 13. He is now carrying the British interest after Andy Murray was beaten in straight sets by Stan Wawrinka on Sunday evening.

Here’s the order of play for day 2 of the French Open and everything you need to know,

French Open order of play, Monday 27 May

All times UK (BST)

Court Philippe-Chatier

From 11am

Sachia Vickery vs Ons Jabeur

Iga Swiatek vs Leolia Jeanjean

Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal

Not before 7:15pm

Gael Monfils vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 11am

Chris Eubanks vs Jannick Sinner

Marton Fucsovics vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Coco Gauff vs Julia Avdeeva

Elina Svitolina vs Karolina Pliskova

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

Rebeka Masarova vs Marketa Vondrousova

Matteo Arnaldi vs Arthur Fils

Maria Sakkari vs Varvara Gracheva

Dominik Koepfer vs Daniil Medvedev

Full for the full order of play, click here

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

French Open: Tournament schedule

Over the first 10 days of the tournament, play begins on the outside courts from 10am UK time, and the show courts from 11am. There is then a night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which gets underway from 7:15pm.

Monday 27 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round

Tuesday 28 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round

Wednesday 29 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round

Thursday 30 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round

Friday 31 May: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Saturday 1 June: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final