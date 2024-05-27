French Open order of play: Day 2 schedule including Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Cameron Norrie
14-time French Open champion Nadal may be playing in this tournament for the last time and faces a tough opening round
Rafael Nadal takes to court for the opening round of the 2024 French Open with questions remaining over whether this will be his final time playing at Roland Garros. He faces a blockbuster first round match against Alexander Zverev while admitting that he was ‘unsure’ if he would be able to continue playing after repeated injury setbacks.
Women’s world No.1 Iga Swiatek also gets her campaign underway with a first round match against homegrown qualifier Leolia Jeanjean with the 28-year-old Frenchwoman having already triumphed in three matches to reach this stage of the competition. Swiatek is a master of clay and will look to breeze quickly into the second round.
Other headline matches on day 2 see Elina Svitolina take on Karolina Pliskova in the final match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen while Britain’s Cameron Norrie kicks off his tournament against Russia’s Pavel Kotov on Court 13. He is now carrying the British interest after Andy Murray was beaten in straight sets by Stan Wawrinka on Sunday evening.
Here’s the order of play for day 2 of the French Open and everything you need to know,
French Open order of play, Monday 27 May
All times UK (BST)
Court Philippe-Chatier
From 11am
Sachia Vickery vs Ons Jabeur
Iga Swiatek vs Leolia Jeanjean
Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal
Not before 7:15pm
Gael Monfils vs Thiago Seyboth Wild
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
From 11am
Chris Eubanks vs Jannick Sinner
Marton Fucsovics vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Coco Gauff vs Julia Avdeeva
Elina Svitolina vs Karolina Pliskova
Court Simonne-Mathieu
From 10am
Rebeka Masarova vs Marketa Vondrousova
Matteo Arnaldi vs Arthur Fils
Maria Sakkari vs Varvara Gracheva
Dominik Koepfer vs Daniil Medvedev
Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
French Open: Tournament schedule
Over the first 10 days of the tournament, play begins on the outside courts from 10am UK time, and the show courts from 11am. There is then a night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which gets underway from 7:15pm.
Monday 27 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round
Tuesday 28 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round
Wednesday 29 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round
Thursday 30 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round
Friday 31 May: Men’s and women’s singles, third round
Saturday 1 June: Men’s and women’s singles, third round
Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round
Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round
Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals
Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals
Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals
Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals
Saturday 8 June
11am: Wheelchair final
Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final
Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final
Sunday 9 June
11:30am: Women’s doubles final
Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final
