Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

French Open order of play: Day 3 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Katie Boulter and Dan Evans

Djokovic opens his bid for a fourth French Open title after Rafael Nadal was knocked out by Alexander Zverev in the opening round

Kieran Jackson
Monday 27 May 2024 19:35
Comments
(Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic takes to court for the opening round of the 2024 French Open, a day after great rival Rafael Nadal was knocked out in the first round.

The Serb, who has won three times at Roland Garros, faces French wild card Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with Casper Ruud, Dan Evans and Alex De Minaur also in action in the men’s singles.

Meanwhile, women’s world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka also gets her campaign underway and British No 1 Katie Boulter is third up on Court 14 against Paula Badosa of Spain.

Here’s the order of play for day 3 of the French Open and everything you need to know,

Recommended

French Open order of play, Tuesday 28 May

All times UK (BST)

Court Philippe-Chatier

From 11am

Qinwen Zheng vs Alize Cornet

Felipe Meligeni Alves vs Casper Ruud

Erika Andreeva vs Aryna Sabalenka

Not before 7:15pm

Novak Djokovic vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 11am

Greet Minnen vs Elena Rybakina

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Arthur Cazaux

Magdalena Frech vs Daria Kasatkina

Dan Evans vs Holger Rune

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

Alex De Minaur vs Alex Michelsen

Taylor Fritz vs Federico Coria

Madison Keys vs Renata Zarazua

Victoria Azarenka vs Nadia Podoroska

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK.  The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open: Tournament schedule

Over the first 10 days of the tournament, play begins on the outside courts from 10am UK time, and the show courts from 11am. There is then a night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which gets underway from 7:15pm.

Tuesday 28 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round

Wednesday 29 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round

Thursday 30 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round

Friday 31 May: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Saturday 1 June: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in