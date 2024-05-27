French Open order of play: Day 3 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Katie Boulter and Dan Evans
Djokovic opens his bid for a fourth French Open title after Rafael Nadal was knocked out by Alexander Zverev in the opening round
Novak Djokovic takes to court for the opening round of the 2024 French Open, a day after great rival Rafael Nadal was knocked out in the first round.
The Serb, who has won three times at Roland Garros, faces French wild card Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with Casper Ruud, Dan Evans and Alex De Minaur also in action in the men’s singles.
Meanwhile, women’s world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka also gets her campaign underway and British No 1 Katie Boulter is third up on Court 14 against Paula Badosa of Spain.
Here’s the order of play for day 3 of the French Open and everything you need to know,
French Open order of play, Tuesday 28 May
All times UK (BST)
Court Philippe-Chatier
From 11am
Qinwen Zheng vs Alize Cornet
Felipe Meligeni Alves vs Casper Ruud
Erika Andreeva vs Aryna Sabalenka
Not before 7:15pm
Novak Djokovic vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
From 11am
Greet Minnen vs Elena Rybakina
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Arthur Cazaux
Magdalena Frech vs Daria Kasatkina
Dan Evans vs Holger Rune
Court Simonne-Mathieu
From 10am
Alex De Minaur vs Alex Michelsen
Taylor Fritz vs Federico Coria
Madison Keys vs Renata Zarazua
Victoria Azarenka vs Nadia Podoroska
Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
French Open: Tournament schedule
Over the first 10 days of the tournament, play begins on the outside courts from 10am UK time, and the show courts from 11am. There is then a night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which gets underway from 7:15pm.
Tuesday 28 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round
Wednesday 29 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round
Thursday 30 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round
Friday 31 May: Men’s and women’s singles, third round
Saturday 1 June: Men’s and women’s singles, third round
Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round
Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round
Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals
Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals
Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals
Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals
Saturday 8 June
11am: Wheelchair final
Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final
Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final
Sunday 9 June
11:30am: Women’s doubles final
Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final
