Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Novak Djokovic takes to court for the opening round of the 2024 French Open, a day after great rival Rafael Nadal was knocked out in the first round.

The Serb, who has won three times at Roland Garros, faces French wild card Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with Casper Ruud, Dan Evans and Alex De Minaur also in action in the men’s singles.

Meanwhile, women’s world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka also gets her campaign underway and British No 1 Katie Boulter is third up on Court 14 against Paula Badosa of Spain.

Here’s the order of play for day 3 of the French Open and everything you need to know,

French Open order of play, Tuesday 28 May

All times UK (BST)

Court Philippe-Chatier

From 11am

Qinwen Zheng vs Alize Cornet

Felipe Meligeni Alves vs Casper Ruud

Erika Andreeva vs Aryna Sabalenka

Not before 7:15pm

Novak Djokovic vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 11am

Greet Minnen vs Elena Rybakina

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Arthur Cazaux

Magdalena Frech vs Daria Kasatkina

Dan Evans vs Holger Rune

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

Alex De Minaur vs Alex Michelsen

Taylor Fritz vs Federico Coria

Madison Keys vs Renata Zarazua

Victoria Azarenka vs Nadia Podoroska

Full for the full order of play, click here

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open: Tournament schedule

Over the first 10 days of the tournament, play begins on the outside courts from 10am UK time, and the show courts from 11am. There is then a night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which gets underway from 7:15pm.

Tuesday 28 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round

Wednesday 29 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round

Thursday 30 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round

Friday 31 May: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Saturday 1 June: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final