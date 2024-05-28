The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
French Open order of play: Day 4 schedule including Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek’s clash with Naomi Osaka
Alcaraz faces a qualifier while world number one and defending champion Swiatek takes on four-time major winner Osaka
Carlos Alcaraz resumes his French Open campaign on Wednesday while the match of the day takes place between Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka.
Defending champion and world No 1 Swiatek is looking to make it three-in-a-row at Roland Garros and takes on four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka in a tantalising match-up. They’re third up on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz is in action before them with Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev the other high-seeded men in second round action.
Elsewhere in the women’s singles, US Open champion Coco Gauff takes on Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek and home favourite Caroline Garcia faces former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.
Here’s the order of play for day 4 of the French Open and everything you need to know,
French Open order of play, Wednesday 29 May
All times UK (BST)
Court Philippe-Chatier
From 11am
Sofia Kenin vs Caroline Garcia
Jesper De Jong vs Carlos Alcaraz
Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka
Not before 7:15pm
Richard Gasquet vs Jannik Sinner
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
From 11am
Daniel Altmaier vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Camila Osorio vs Ons Jabeur
Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez
Coco Gauff vs Tamara Zidansek
Court Simonne-Mathieu
From 10am
Hubert Hurkacz vs Brandon Nakashima
Katerina Siniakova vs Chloe Paquet
Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic
Corentin Moutet vs Alexander Shevchenko
Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
French Open: Tournament schedule
Over the first 10 days of the tournament, play begins on the outside courts from 10am UK time, and the show courts from 11am. There is then a night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which gets underway from 7:15pm.
Wednesday 29 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round
Thursday 30 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round
Friday 31 May: Men’s and women’s singles, third round
Saturday 1 June: Men’s and women’s singles, third round
Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round
Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round
Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals
Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals
Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals
Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals
Saturday 8 June
11am: Wheelchair final
Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final
Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final
Sunday 9 June
11:30am: Women’s doubles final
Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final
