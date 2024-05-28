Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Carlos Alcaraz resumes his French Open campaign on Wednesday while the match of the day takes place between Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka.

Defending champion and world No 1 Swiatek is looking to make it three-in-a-row at Roland Garros and takes on four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka in a tantalising match-up. They’re third up on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz is in action before them with Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev the other high-seeded men in second round action.

Elsewhere in the women’s singles, US Open champion Coco Gauff takes on Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek and home favourite Caroline Garcia faces former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Here’s the order of play for day 4 of the French Open and everything you need to know,

French Open order of play, Wednesday 29 May

All times UK (BST)

Court Philippe-Chatier

From 11am

Sofia Kenin vs Caroline Garcia

Jesper De Jong vs Carlos Alcaraz

Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka

Not before 7:15pm

Richard Gasquet vs Jannik Sinner

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 11am

Daniel Altmaier vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Camila Osorio vs Ons Jabeur

Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez

Coco Gauff vs Tamara Zidansek

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

Hubert Hurkacz vs Brandon Nakashima

Katerina Siniakova vs Chloe Paquet

Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic

Corentin Moutet vs Alexander Shevchenko

Full for the full order of play, click here

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

French Open: Tournament schedule

Over the first 10 days of the tournament, play begins on the outside courts from 10am UK time, and the show courts from 11am. There is then a night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which gets underway from 7:15pm.

Wednesday 29 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round

Thursday 30 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round

Friday 31 May: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Saturday 1 June: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final

