French Open order of play: Day 5 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Gael Monfils
Djokovic could play Monfils in the third round in Paris, as the veteran Frenchman takes on Italian Lorenzo Musetti
The French Open second round continues and will have to play catch-up after rain wiped out the entire day’s schedule on the outside courts on Wednesday.
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka headline the action on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which benefited from the roof during an afternoon of rain yesterday, while Gael Monfils is once again in the night session as the veteran Frenchman takes on Italian Lorenzo Musetti.
Djokovic takes on Roberto Carballes Baena as the Serbian continues his bid to win a record 25th grand slam title at Roland Garros, while Alexander Zverev returns to action after defeating 14-time champion Rafael Nadal in his opening match on Monday.
Most of the outside courts will look to complete yesterday’s scheduled matches after only 55 minutes of play were able to be completed.
Here’s the order of play for day 4 of the French Open and everything you need to know,
French Open order of play, Wednesday 29 May
All times UK (BST)
Court Philippe-Chatier
From 11am
Womens Singles Round 2: 11:00 Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)
Womens Singles Round 2: (15) Elina Svitolina (Ukr) v Diane Parry (Fra)
Mens Singles Round 2: (1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa)
Not before 7:15pm
Mens Singles Round 2: Gael Monfils (Fra) v (30) Lorenzo Musetti (Ita)
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
From 11am
Mens Singles Round 2: 11:00 (8) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)
Mens Singles Round 2: Corentin Moutet (Fra) v Alexander Shevchenko (Rus)
Womens Singles Round 2: Varvara Gracheva (Fra) v Bernarda Pera (USA)
Mens Singles Round 2: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) v (7) Casper Ruud (Nor)
Court Simonne-Mathieu
From 10am
Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
French Open: Tournament schedule
Over the first 10 days of the tournament, play begins on the outside courts from 10am UK time, and the show courts from 11am. There is then a night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which gets underway from 7:15pm.
Thursday 30 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round
Friday 31 May: Men’s and women’s singles, third round
Saturday 1 June: Men’s and women’s singles, third round
Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round
Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round
Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals
Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals
Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals
Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals
Saturday 8 June
11am: Wheelchair final
Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final
Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final
Sunday 9 June
11:30am: Women’s doubles final
Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final
