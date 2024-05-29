Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The French Open second round continues and will have to play catch-up after rain wiped out the entire day’s schedule on the outside courts on Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka headline the action on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which benefited from the roof during an afternoon of rain yesterday, while Gael Monfils is once again in the night session as the veteran Frenchman takes on Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Djokovic takes on Roberto Carballes Baena as the Serbian continues his bid to win a record 25th grand slam title at Roland Garros, while Alexander Zverev returns to action after defeating 14-time champion Rafael Nadal in his opening match on Monday.

Most of the outside courts will look to complete yesterday’s scheduled matches after only 55 minutes of play were able to be completed.

Here’s the order of play for day 4 of the French Open and everything you need to know,

French Open order of play, Wednesday 29 May

All times UK (BST)

Court Philippe-Chatier

From 11am

Womens Singles Round 2: 11:00 Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)

Womens Singles Round 2: (15) Elina Svitolina (Ukr) v Diane Parry (Fra)

Mens Singles Round 2: (1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa)

Not before 7:15pm

Mens Singles Round 2: Gael Monfils (Fra) v (30) Lorenzo Musetti (Ita)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 11am

Mens Singles Round 2: 11:00 (8) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Mens Singles Round 2: Corentin Moutet (Fra) v Alexander Shevchenko (Rus)

Womens Singles Round 2: Varvara Gracheva (Fra) v Bernarda Pera (USA)

Mens Singles Round 2: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) v (7) Casper Ruud (Nor)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

Full for the full order of play, click here

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

French Open: Tournament schedule

Over the first 10 days of the tournament, play begins on the outside courts from 10am UK time, and the show courts from 11am. There is then a night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which gets underway from 7:15pm.

Thursday 30 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round

Friday 31 May: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Saturday 1 June: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final

