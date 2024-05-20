When is the French Open? Roland Garros start date, schedule and more

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rafael Nadal is expected to wave farewell to the French Open as the 14-time champion prepares to return to Roland Garros this week.

The 37-year-old Spaniard has dominated the tournament since making his debut in 2005 but this is set to be his final year on tour. Nadal has had mixed results after returning from injury and is far from the force he once was on clay, but will be looking to sign off in style with a run in Paris.

There is further uncertainty on the men’s side, in what could be a wide-open tournament. Novak Djokovic is the defending men’s champion but has not won a title this season, while Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have had their preparations disrupted by injury.

There are clear contenders on the women’s side, however. Iga Swiatek is bidding to make it three French Open titles in a row and four out of the last five, but the World No 1 is expected to face fierce competition from Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the French Open

When does the French Open start?

The French Open starts on Sunday 27 May, with the first round taking place over three days.

The finals will be held on the weekend of 8-9 June, with the women’s singles final on the Saturday and the men’s singles final on Sunday.

When is the French Open draw?

The French Open draw is on Thursday 23 May at 2pm UK time (BST). The draw ceremony will be conducted at Roland Garros and will be available to stream live on the tournament’s website. Qualifying for the French Open concludes on Friday 24 May.

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open: Tournament schedule

Over the first 10 days of the tournament, play begins on the outside courts from 11am UK time, and the show courts from 12pm. There is then a night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which gets underway from 8:15pm.

Monday 20 - Friday 24 May: Men’s and women’s singles qualifying

Sunday 26 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round

Monday 27 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round

Tuesday 28 May: Men’s and women’s singles, first round

Wednesday 29 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round

Thursday 30 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second round

Friday 31 May: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Saturday 1 June: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final