Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Coco Gauff v Naomi Osaka start time and US Open order of play

It’s been six years since Gauff and Osaka’s memorable first meeting at the US Open and now two former champions meet in the fourth round

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 01 September 2025 08:09 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Gauff reflects on round two meltdown after reaching US Open last 16

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka meet in a sensational fourth-round clash at the US Open as two former champions take to the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff battled through the first two rounds, navigating the difficulties of trying to fix her struggling serve, but enjoyed smoother progress in her straight-sets win over Magdalena French.

Osaka is through to the last-16 of the US Open for the first time since the second of her two titles in New York in 2020 and the former World No 1 appears to be coming back into form.

Gauff and Osaka also have history at the US Open and were involved in a memorable match in 2019 when Gauff, then 15, faced top seed Osaka. The defending champion Osaka won comfortably but then invited Gauff to speak to the crowd in a commendable moment of sportsmanship.

“Just to be at this point of my life and to be playing her again is, honestly, for me ... kind of special,” Osaka said.

Coco Gauff v Naomi Osaka start time

Gauff and Osaka are the second match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium, on what is the Labor Day holiday in the United States. It will follow the men’s singles match between Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, which gets underway from 4:30pm UK (11:30am local time).

Gauff and Osaka could therefore take to court between 7pm and 8pm UK, but it could be later than that if the Rublev and Auger-Aliassime match goes long.

US Open order of play - day nine (Monday 1 Sep)

(all times BST)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

from 4.30pm

Félix Auger-Aliassime [25] vs Andrey Rublev [15]

Naomi Osaka [23] vs Coco Gauff [3]

from midnight

Jannik Sinner [1] vs Alexander Bublik [23]

Amanda Anisimova [8] vs Beatriz Haddad Maia [18]

Louis Armstrong Stadium

from 4pm

Leandro Riedi [Q] vs Alex de Minaur [8]

Ekaterina Alexandrova [13] vs Iga Świątek [2]

Lorenzo Musetti [10] vs Jaume Munar

Ekaterina Alexandrova / Zhang Shuai [12]

vs.

Leylah Fernandez / Venus Williams [WC]

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in