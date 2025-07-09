Wimbledon diary: Queen visits Royal Box while Fabio Fognini calls it a day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen paid a visit to Centre Court to watch tennis royalty Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Camilla was joined in the Royal Box by actor Hugh Grant – who appeared to have a bit of a doze at one point – former prime minister John Major and ex-Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara

Another cricket star, India’s Virat Kohli, was in the crowd while women’s football boss Emma Hayes took in the action on Court One.

Arrivederci Fabio

Flamboyant Italian Fabio Fognini announced his retirement in the Wimbledon media theatre.

The 38-year-old’s final match was a memorable first-round five-setter against Carlos Alcaraz on day one.

He said: “That’s the best decision, to play in the most beautiful court in the world with a guy that everybody knows. It’s the perfect picture that we’ll keep forever in my room.”

Champagne cork stops play

Play was momentarily held up in a doubles match for the most Wimbledon reason possible.

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash’s win over fellow Briton Henry Patten and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara was interrupted by a champagne cork landing on the court.

A ballkid scurried on to remove the offending object while umpire Miriam Bley issued a polite verbal warning to spectators.

Gimme Shelton

Big-serving Ben Shelton had just sent a couple of 139mph aces whizzing past Jannik Sinner when someone in the crowd shouted “give us 140”.

The American obliged, and then some, by booming down a serve clocked at 147mph.

Unfortunately, it was out.

Emma’s court date

Hayes swapped the dugout for the players’ box as a guest of Shelton.

The former Chelsea boss is now in charge of the United States national team, for whom Shelton’s girlfriend Trinity Rodman plays.

A glass or two of Pimm’s is certainly a step up from a plastic cup of Bovril at Stamford Bridge.

What’s the score? 15 love, actually

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

“I started some fiction book by Elena Ferrante. I’m probably going to finish it – because it’s short.” – Bookworm Iga Swiatek

Weather watch

Sunny with temperatures reaching 32C, according to the Met Office.