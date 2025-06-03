Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka start time: When is blockbuster French Open semi-final?

The defending champion faces the World No 1 in a mouthwatering French Open semi-final

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 03 June 2025 14:32 BST
Defending champion Iga Swiatek will face World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a blockbuster French Open semi-final and their first meeting at a grand slam in almost three years.

Swiatek is bidding to become the first woman in the Open era to win four titles in a row at Roland Garros and extended her winning streak at the to 26 matches by overcoming Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.

Sabalenka is aiming to win her first French Open title and is yet to drop a set. The World No 1, who won the titles at the US Open and Australian Open, defeated Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng in the quarters.

Swiatek and Sabalenka last played at a grand slam in the US Open semi-finals, with Swiatek winning in three sets on her way to lifting the title in New York. The Pole leads their overall head-to-head 8-4.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka?

The semi-final will be played on Thursday 5 June and although the day’s order of play has yet to be confirmed, the provisional schedule states the women’s semi-finals will be played from 2pm BST (UK time).

Swiatek vs Sabalenka is likely to be the first semi-final as both players finished their quarter-final matches on Tuesday, while the other half of the women’s draw is in action on Wednesday.

What happened in the quarter-finals?

Swiatek battled from a break down in the second to defeat to defeat Elina Svitolina 6-1 7-5 and extend her French Open winning streak to 26 matches.

She was immediately asked about playing Sabalenka in her on-court interview and said: “It’s always a challenge playing Aryna. She has a game for every surface. I need to focus on myself, do the work, be brave with my shots and go for it. I’ll prepare tactically tomorrow but she’s been having a great season. It’s going to be tough match but I’m happy for the challenge.”

Sabalenka improved her winning record against Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng to 7-1, shrugging off a defeat to the Chinese star in the Rome quarter-finals to win 7-6 6-3.

She has asked about playing Swiatek afterwards and said: “We've had a lot of great battles in the past. I'm super excited. It's high-level matches. I'm super excited to go out there and to fight and to do everything I need to get the win. I love tough challenges. I think this is the matches where you actually improve as a player and where you get much stronger. And I always excited to face someone strong and then someone who can challenge me.”

