Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka start time: When is French Open match?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2024 edition of the French Open continues apace on Wednesday and the big game of the day comes in the women’s singles, where the modern-day queen of clay Iga Swiatek is matched up against Naomi Osaka.

Polish star Swiatek is the world No1 and the 22-year-old has won three of the last four tournaments at Roland Garros, making the French Open firmly her domain and everybody else’s to try and keep up in.

She cruised past Leolia Jeanjean in straight sets in the first round, while second-round opponent Osaka had to battle past Lucia Bronzetti in three, eventually taking the decider 7-5.

The second-round tie is a clash of heavyweight names, though Osaka is still realistically on her comeback trail following a year out of the game while she was pregnant and following the birth of her child. Her best appearances at the French Open so far are a handful of progressions to the third round, the last of which came in 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is Swiatek vs Osaka?

The match is scheduled for Wednesday and the pair will be the third match on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

With the order of play on Roland Garros’ main court starting at 11am (BST), Swiatek and Osaka could be on court from 2:30pm (BST).

Caroline Garcia takes on Sofia Kenin first up in the women’s singles before Carlos Alcaraz takes on Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong.

Despite rain being on the forecast, the match will definitely be played given Chatrier has a roof.

Iga Swiatek is the defending champion at Roland Garros ( Getty Images )

Naomi Osaka has won four grand slams ( Getty Images )

How can I watch it?

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App.

What are their records at majors?

Osaka is a four-time major winner, having triumphed twice at each of the US Open and the Australian Open, the last one coming in 2021. Swiatek has won four majors too, with three coming here in Paris and once at the US Open.

Who will the winner play next?

A third-round clash with either Croatian Jana Fett or Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic awaits the winner.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.