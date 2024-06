Billy Harris sees Queen’s campaign reach end of the road with quarter-final loss

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Van man Billy Harris hit the skids in his bid to reach the semi-finals of the cinch Championships.

The 29-year-old wild card from Nottingham was a surprise quarter-finalist at Queen’s Club having spent most of his nomadic career travelling to lower-ranked tournaments in a transit van.

But his journey in west London ground to a halt against turbo-charged Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who won 6-3 7-5 in an hour and 39 minutes

However, Harris can now treat himself to a new set of wheels with a hefty pay cheque for four days’ work.

Having been guaranteed £60,000 by being granted a Wimbledon wild card on Wednesday, his run to the last eight took his earnings for the week to £121,000.

Prior to Queen’s, Harris’ total career prize money was £230,000.

In the doubles, Neal Skupski won the battle of Britain against his Olympics partner Joe Salisbury.

Skupski and New Zealand’s Michael Venus beat Salisbury and America’s Rajeev Ram 7-6 (5) 7-6 (6).