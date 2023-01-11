Jump to content

Jack Draper advances into Adelaide quarter-finals following win over Tommy Paul

The 21-year-old reached three ATP Tour quarter-finals last season.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 11 January 2023 06:28
Jack Draper has advanced to his first quart-finals of 2023 with a 6-4 6-4 win against Tommy Paul on Wednesday at the Adelaide International 2 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Jack Draper has advanced to his first quarter-finals of 2023 with a 6-4 6-4 win against Tommy Paul on Wednesday at the Adelaide International 2.

The 21-year-old Brit will now meet Karen Khachanov for the second time in as many weeks in the South Australian city, after they each claimed straight-sets wins at The Drive.

Draper claimed a win against the eighth-seeded American on Wednesday after converting on three of five break chances against Paul, who was playing in his first event of the new season.

Broken just once, Draper fired 10 aces and won 88% of his first-serve points in the win.

Draper, who earlier dispatched Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 6-2, reached three ATP Tour quarter-finals last season. The Briton broke serve four times in his opening victory against the Italian.

The Adelaide International 2 is the second of consecutive ATP 250 tournaments staged in the city with Novak Djokovic winning the first instalment on Sunday.

