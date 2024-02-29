Jump to content

Jack Draper eases into the last eight in Acapulco

The British number three beat Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-0.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 29 February 2024 02:00
Great Britain’s Jack Draper (PA)
Great Britain’s Jack Draper (PA)
(PA Wire)

Jack Draper needed little more than an hour to book his place in the quarter-finals of the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

The 22-year-old, who beat seventh seed Tommy Paul in the previous round, proved too strong for Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, winning 6-3 6-0 in 68 minutes.

The British number three started strongly, breaking the world number 82 in his opening scoring game and threatening as he opened a 3-0 lead.

Games went on serve as Nishioka fought to stay in touch at 5-3, but Draper served out to win the opening set in 42 minutes.

He was barely troubled after that, again breaking Nishioka to start the second set.

He broke twice more and stayed firm on his own serve to book a place in the last eight.

