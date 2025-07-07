Mirra Andreeva oblivious to the fact she’d won after swatting aside Emma Navarro
The 18-year-old Russian was preparing for the next point, oblivious to the fact she had reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
Mirra Andreeva’s stunning Centre Court debut ended in bizarre fashion when she forgot the score and did not realise she had won the match.
The Russian teenager became the youngest woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 18 years by breezing through round four with a rapid 6-2 6-3 win over world number 10 Emma Navarro.
But an unaware Andreeva was so focused on her performance – and trying not to look at Roger Federer in the Royal Box – she lined up to face another Navarro serve, rather than celebrate converting match point.
With her American opponent waiting at the net to shake hands, the 18-year-old briefly looked bemused before jogging in from the baseline, to the amusement of spectators.
Andreeva laughed off the incident in her on-court interview, saying: “I kept telling myself I’m not the one who is up on the score, I am the one who is down.
“That helped me to stay focused and in the end I completely forgot the score.
“I’m happy that I did it because I think I would have been three times more nervous on a match point.”