Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mirra Andreeva oblivious to the fact she’d won after swatting aside Emma Navarro

The 18-year-old Russian was preparing for the next point, oblivious to the fact she had reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Ed Elliot
Monday 07 July 2025 19:38 BST
Mirra Andreeva was so focused she did not realise she had won (John Walton/PA)
Mirra Andreeva was so focused she did not realise she had won (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Mirra Andreeva’s stunning Centre Court debut ended in bizarre fashion when she forgot the score and did not realise she had won the match.

The Russian teenager became the youngest woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 18 years by breezing through round four with a rapid 6-2 6-3 win over world number 10 Emma Navarro.

But an unaware Andreeva was so focused on her performance – and trying not to look at Roger Federer in the Royal Box – she lined up to face another Navarro serve, rather than celebrate converting match point.

With her American opponent waiting at the net to shake hands, the 18-year-old briefly looked bemused before jogging in from the baseline, to the amusement of spectators.

Andreeva laughed off the incident in her on-court interview, saying: “I kept telling myself I’m not the one who is up on the score, I am the one who is down.

“That helped me to stay focused and in the end I completely forgot the score.

“I’m happy that I did it because I think I would have been three times more nervous on a match point.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in