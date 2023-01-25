Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev LIVE: Australian Open 2023 latest score after Aryna Sabalenka win
Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the nine-time champion in Melbourne looks to reach the semi-finals
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Novak Djokovic battles Andrey Rublev for a place in the semi-finals in Melbourne. It’s been a turbulent time at the year’s first grand slam for the Serbian, who has responded to calls he is “faking” his left hamstring injury, which prompted medical timeouts in the first few rounds of the tournament.
Taylor Fritz defended Djokovic, who thrashed Alex De Minaur to erase any lingering doubts over the injury. Karen Khachanov will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals, meaning Djokovic and Rublev will meet Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul.
Aryan Sabalenka, meanwhile, cruised into the semi-finals, with the Belarusian now poised to play Magna Linette, while Wimbledon champion Elina Rybakina could await in a mouthwatering final, should she overcome Victoria Azarenka in the other semi-final.
The relief for Azarenka, after her victory over Jessica Pegula was palpable, making the final four before an outburst: “It took me 10 f***ing years,” in reference to demons following the infamous medical time-out after failing to serve out a semi-final win over Sloane Stephens, who was then only 19.
Follow all the latest scores and updates from the Australian Open below
‘It took me 10 f***ing years’: Victoria Azarenka ‘finally over’ Australian Open criticism
Victoria Azarenka said it has taken her 10 years to get over the criticism she faced following her last Australian Open semi-final after finally making it back to the last four.
The Belarusian defeated Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-1 in the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park on Tuesday and is putting together her best run since winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.
The second of those proved controversial, with Azarenka taking a long medical time-out after failing to serve out a semi-final win over Sloane Stephens, who was then only 19.
Azarenka broke in the next game to clinch victory and told the crowd: “I almost did the choke of the year. I just felt a little bit overwhelmed realising that I’m one step from the final and nerves got into me for sure.”
‘It took me 10 f***ing years’: Victoria Azarenka ‘over’ Australian Open criticism
The Belarusian defeated Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-1 to reach the semi-finals again
Novak Djokovic details ‘motivation’ from accusations he is ‘faking’ injury
Novak Djokovic has hit back at critics accusing him of “faking” his hamstring injury by saying it adds to his motivation to win the Australian Open title.
The condition of the Serbian’s left leg has been a major talking point at Melbourne Park after he arrived at the tournament nursing the injury and then took medical timeouts in his second and third-round matches.
But he still won both and then dispatched Alex De Minaur with a ruthless display in the fourth round on Monday, losing only five games.
Novak Djokovic responds to accusations he is ‘faking’ Australian Open injury
The Serbian crushed Alex De Minaur in the fourth round for the loss of only five games
Novak Djokovic details ‘motivation’ from accusations he is ‘faking’ injury
Novak Djokovic has hit back at critics accusing him of “faking” his hamstring injury by saying it adds to his motivation to win the Australian Open title.
The condition of the Serbian’s left leg has been a major talking point at Melbourne Park after he arrived at the tournament nursing the injury and then took medical timeouts in his second and third-round matches.
But he still won both and then dispatched Alex De Minaur with a ruthless display in the fourth round on Monday, losing only five games.
Speaking to Serbian media in quotes reported by tennismajors.com, Djokovic hit back at those questioning whether he is really injured, saying: “I leave the doubting to those people – let them doubt.
Novak Djokovic responds to accusations he is ‘faking’ Australian Open injury
The Serbian crushed Alex De Minaur in the fourth round for the loss of only five games
Tommy Paul gets better of Ben Shelton to reach Australian Open semi-final
Tommy Paul got the better of fellow American Ben Shelton to reach his first grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open.
Both men were surprise quarter-finalists but 25-year-old Paul used his greater experience to secure a 7-6 (6) 6-3 5-7 6-4 victory and book a last-four date with either Novak Djokovic or Andrey Rublev.
The run of 20-year-old Shelton, in just his second grand slam and on his first trip outside the USA, has been one of the stories of the tournament.
Tommy Paul gets better of Ben Shelton to reach Australian Open semi-final
Paul claimed a 7-6 (6) 6-3 5-7 6-4 victory on Rod Laver Arena
Australian Open 2023: Tommy Paul advances to semi-finals after win over Ben Shelton
Djokovic vs Rublev will be the final men’s quarter-final after Tommy Paul’s superb win over compatriot Ben Shelton.
Paul prevails 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to make his first ever grand slam semi-final.
He will take on the winner of Djokovic vs Rublev.
Aryna Sabalenka to take on unseeded Magda Linette in Australian Open semi-finals
Aryna Sabalenka will take on surprise package Magda Linette in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.
Fifth seed Sabalenka has arguably been the most impressive player in the women’s draw this fortnight and she maintained that form against Donna Vekic to win 6-3 6-2.
The Belarusian is yet to drop a set in her nine matches in 2023, combining her trademark power with more control and a renewed confidence in her big serve, which was such a liability last year.
Aryna Sabalenka to take on unseeded Magda Linette in Australian Open semi-finals
Sabalenka defeated Donna Vekic while unseeded Linette upset Karolina Pliskova.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies