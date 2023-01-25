✕ Close Rafael Nadal's MRI shows injured left hip flexor after devastating Australian Open defeat

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Novak Djokovic battles Andrey Rublev for a place in the semi-finals in Melbourne. It’s been a turbulent time at the year’s first grand slam for the Serbian, who has responded to calls he is “faking” his left hamstring injury, which prompted medical timeouts in the first few rounds of the tournament.

Taylor Fritz defended Djokovic, who thrashed Alex De Minaur to erase any lingering doubts over the injury. Karen Khachanov will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals, meaning Djokovic and Rublev will meet Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul.

Aryan Sabalenka, meanwhile, cruised into the semi-finals, with the Belarusian now poised to play Magna Linette, while Wimbledon champion Elina Rybakina could await in a mouthwatering final, should she overcome Victoria Azarenka in the other semi-final.

The relief for Azarenka, after her victory over Jessica Pegula was palpable, making the final four before an outburst: “It took me 10 f***ing years,” in reference to demons following the infamous medical time-out after failing to serve out a semi-final win over Sloane Stephens, who was then only 19.

