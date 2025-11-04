Novak Djokovic update on ATP Finals participation given after withdrawal speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic will play in the ATP Finals in Turin next week, according to the head of Italy’s tennis federation Angelo Binaghi.

Djokovic has qualified for the season-ending tournament for a record-equalling 17th time, but the 38-year-old skipped last year’s Finals and sparked concerns that he may be unavailable again after withdrawing from the Paris Masters.

But Djokovic is playing in the ATP 250 tournament in Athens this month, as the Serbian steps up his preparation for the indoor hard court event.

“We have confirmation that Djokovic will be in Turin,” Binaghi told Italian radio channel Rai Gr Parlamento on Monday.

Djokovic pulled out of the Paris Masters shortly after his retiring from his match against Taylor Fritz at the Six Kings Slam exhibition, where he appeared to struggle with a leg injury and shook hands with the American after losing the first-set tiebreak.

The 24-time grand slam champion has qualified for the ATP Finals for an 18th time, equalling Roger Federer’s all-time record. However, he did not play in last year’s ATP Finals despite qualifying, citing an injury.

( REUTERS )

The seven-time ATP Finals champion, who last won the tournament in 2023, has not played on the ATP Tour since his defeat to Valentin Vacherot in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals but faces Alejandro Tabilo in his opening match in Athens on Tuesday.

Djokovic participation in the ATP Finals leaves just one qualification spot. Felix Auger-Aliassime currently holds the final position after reaching the final of the Paris Masters, but Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti can overtake him if he wins the ATP 250 in Athens this week.