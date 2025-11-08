Novak Djokovic wins 101st career title to deny Lorenzo Musetti ATP Finals place

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic lifted the 101st ATP Tour title of his career to win the Athens Open and deny Lorenzo Musetti a place in the ATP Finals in Turin.

Djokovic won a three-set, three-hour epic against the Italian, prevailing 4-6 6-3 7-5 to win the tournament for the first time after relocating to Greece with his family earlier this year.

Musetti needed to win the Athens Open to qualify for the ATP Finals, but the final spot in the year-end tournament stays with Felix Auger-Aliassime and Musetti remaining the first alternate.

open image in gallery Djokovic denied Musetti a place in the ATP Finals, unless he withdraws ( REUTERS )

That is unless Djokovic decides to withdraw from the ATP Finals, which begins in Turin on Sunday. The 38-year-old is scheduled to play his first match on Monday.

Djokovic did not mention the ATP Finals during his on-court interview or during the trophy ceremony, but he did share a laugh with Musetti at the net after winning the match.

“An incredible battle… Three hours of a gruelling match, physically,” Djokovic said. “It could have been anybody's match, so congrats to Lorenzo for an amazing performance. I’m just very proud of myself to get through this one.”

“Novak, there are not many words to say about you and your career,” said Musetti. “You are proving, still at your age, that you can kick us, like me today. Every time I share the court with you, I take it as a lesson, so thanks for that.”

Djokovic’s second title of the season, after winning his 100th ATP Tour tournament at the Geneva Open in May, means the Serbian is now only two titles behind Roger Federer’s total of 103.

open image in gallery Djokovic celebrates with the trophy ( REUTERS )

There are only three men to have won over 100 titles in the Open era, with Jimmy Conners holding the overall men’s record with his 109 singles titles.

Djokovic has qualified for the ATP Finals for a record-equalling 18th time but withdrew from last year’s tournament, citing an injury, and was wearing shoulder strapping in Greece.

Musetti will still travel to Turin as first alternate and could yet replace Djokovic on home soil if the 24-time grand slam champion decides to withdraw.

Djokovic was drawn in a group with Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur while Jannik Sinner will play Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton and Auger-Aliassime.