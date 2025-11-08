Novak Djokovic wins 101st career title to deny Lorenzo Musetti ATP Finals place
Lorenzo Musetti was denied a place in the ATP Finals, unless Djokovic decides to withdraw from the tournament
Novak Djokovic lifted the 101st ATP Tour title of his career to win the Athens Open and deny Lorenzo Musetti a place in the ATP Finals in Turin.
Djokovic won a three-set, three-hour epic against the Italian, prevailing 4-6 6-3 7-5 to win the tournament for the first time after relocating to Greece with his family earlier this year.
Musetti needed to win the Athens Open to qualify for the ATP Finals, but the final spot in the year-end tournament stays with Felix Auger-Aliassime and Musetti remaining the first alternate.
That is unless Djokovic decides to withdraw from the ATP Finals, which begins in Turin on Sunday. The 38-year-old is scheduled to play his first match on Monday.
Djokovic did not mention the ATP Finals during his on-court interview or during the trophy ceremony, but he did share a laugh with Musetti at the net after winning the match.
“An incredible battle… Three hours of a gruelling match, physically,” Djokovic said. “It could have been anybody's match, so congrats to Lorenzo for an amazing performance. I’m just very proud of myself to get through this one.”
“Novak, there are not many words to say about you and your career,” said Musetti. “You are proving, still at your age, that you can kick us, like me today. Every time I share the court with you, I take it as a lesson, so thanks for that.”
Djokovic’s second title of the season, after winning his 100th ATP Tour tournament at the Geneva Open in May, means the Serbian is now only two titles behind Roger Federer’s total of 103.
There are only three men to have won over 100 titles in the Open era, with Jimmy Conners holding the overall men’s record with his 109 singles titles.
Djokovic has qualified for the ATP Finals for a record-equalling 18th time but withdrew from last year’s tournament, citing an injury, and was wearing shoulder strapping in Greece.
Musetti will still travel to Turin as first alternate and could yet replace Djokovic on home soil if the 24-time grand slam champion decides to withdraw.
Djokovic was drawn in a group with Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur while Jannik Sinner will play Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton and Auger-Aliassime.
