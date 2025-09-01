Novak Djokovic sets up Taylor Fritz US Open quarter-final clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic hit top form at the US Open to set up a quarter-final clash with Taylor Fritz.

Djokovic had battled his way through to the fourth round, negotiating physical discomfort and some uncharacteristic wobbles, but he brushed aside qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-3 6-2 in just an hour and 49 minutes under the lights on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic took a medical timeout during his win against Cameron Norrie on Friday for treatment to his back, and he twice had his shoulder massaged here, but there appeared to be little cause for concern, with the Serbian serving very well and hitting the ball cleanly.

He becomes the first man to reach at least the quarter-finals of all four grand slams in nine different seasons, and a record-breaking 25th major title is once again within reach.

Djokovic is wary, though, having fallen short on multiple occasions recently, saying: “The last couple of years, if I learned one thing right now, it’s to take really one match at a time.

“Of course, I’m dreaming about winning another slam, and it would be amazing if I do it here. But I can’t allow myself to go that far with my thinking, because I just need to focus on what needs to be done to win the next match.

“The last grand slam I won was here two years ago. To close the circle here again would be great. Let’s see.

“What gives me a lot of encouragement right now and positivity is the way I played tonight. Best performance of the tournament so far. Hopefully I can keep that going.”

Djokovic is yet to face another seed but that will change in the next round when he faces fourth seed and last year’s beaten finalist Fritz.

Fritz is once again the last American man standing after easing into the last eight with an impressive 6-4 6-3 6-3 win against 21st seed Tomas Machac.

If he is to go further, though, Fritz will have to get the better of Djokovic for the first time in 11 attempts

He feels he has been getting closer, saying: “I think the first seven or eight times I played him, I probably just wasn’t a good enough player to really have that much of a chance unless I have the best day ever and he has a bad day.

“I think only the last couple of times we’ve played I’ve been this just better player that can compete and have chances. I just haven’t been able to make it happen in the important moments of those matches.

“That’s what makes the best guys the best guys. They’re not going to give it to you in those moments. You have to go and take it.”

Earlier, Carlos Alcaraz delved into his box of tricks to beat Arthur Rinderknech and become the youngest man in the open era to reach 13 grand slam quarter-finals.

For the first time in those 13 appearances, the Spaniard has made it through to the last eight without dropping a set, easing to a 7-6 (3) 6-3 6-4 victory over Frenchman Rinderknech.

At 22 years and three months, he is younger than both Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker, who are the only other two men to make as many major quarter-finals before turning 23.

The Spaniard had the New York crowd on their feet when he won a point in a tight opening set with a shot played behind his back, while in the third set he pulled out a succession of brilliant passes.

“Sometimes I practise it, I’m not going to lie,” said Alcaraz with a smile when asked about his unconventional shots.

“I don’t practise it too many times, it’s just if the opportunity is there I will try. And then in the match it’s kind of the same. Why not? The people like it. I like playing tennis like this.”

Alcaraz will face his highest-ranked opponent so far next, with Czech 20th seed Jiri Lehecka awaiting him following a 7-6 (4) 6-4 2-6 6-2 win against veteran Adrian Mannarino.