✕ Close "Really pleased with myself" - Coco Gauff starts Aus Open with centre court win

Novak Djokovic takes on Alex De Minaur in the fourth round of the men’s singles draw at the Australian Open as the No 1 seed continues his quest for a 22nd grand slam title and an unprecedented 10th in Melbourne.

Standing in his way is De Minaur, the Australian 22nd seed who will have the support of a partizan crown when he attempts to reach the quarter-finals of his home slam for the first time in his young career. Like Djokovic, the 23-year-old has lost only one set so far and could cause his opponent problems given the Serbian’s ongoing hamstring issue.

“It’s really difficult to say with Novak exactly what’s happening physically - he’s getting the job done, he certainly doesn’t look like he’s 100 per cent,” seven-time grand slam champion John McEnroe told Eurosport. “De Minaur is someone potentially (who could cause problems) because he relies on speed and grit and making an opponent work.”

Earlier on Monday, Arnya Sabalenka continued her impressive form with a straight-sets win over Belinda Bencic, but the women’s fourth seed Caroline Garcia was shocked by Poland’s unseeded Magda Linette.Follow all the latest scores and updates from the Australian Open below.