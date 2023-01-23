Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open
Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open as Djokovic takes on a crowd favourite on Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne
Novak Djokovic takes on Alex De Minaur in the fourth round of the men’s singles draw at the Australian Open as the No 1 seed continues his quest for a 22nd grand slam title and an unprecedented 10th in Melbourne.
Standing in his way is De Minaur, the Australian 22nd seed who will have the support of a partizan crown when he attempts to reach the quarter-finals of his home slam for the first time in his young career. Like Djokovic, the 23-year-old has lost only one set so far and could cause his opponent problems given the Serbian’s ongoing hamstring issue.
“It’s really difficult to say with Novak exactly what’s happening physically - he’s getting the job done, he certainly doesn’t look like he’s 100 per cent,” seven-time grand slam champion John McEnroe told Eurosport. “De Minaur is someone potentially (who could cause problems) because he relies on speed and grit and making an opponent work.”
Earlier on Monday, Arnya Sabalenka continued her impressive form with a straight-sets win over Belinda Bencic, but the women’s fourth seed Caroline Garcia was shocked by Poland’s unseeded Magda Linette.Follow all the latest scores and updates from the Australian Open below.
Australian Open 2023
There are some interesting scores out there - with three of the four men’s singles matches currently taking place.
Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune are into a fifth set on Rod Laver Arena. Rune had the chance to serve for the set but Rublev has broken back. It’s 6-3 3-6 6-3 4-6 5-5 in the fifth.
Elsewhere Ben Shelton has forced a fifth against JJ Wolf, with three of the previous four sets going to tiebreaks. It’s 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(4) there.
Roberto Bautista Agut, who knocked out Andy Murray in the third round, is back in action against Tommy Paul.
Australian Open 2023: Pliskova races into fourth round
Former world number one Karolina Pliskova needed only 55 minutes to beat China’s Zhang Shuai 6-0 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals. Pliskova fired 12 aces and 33 winners to set up a clash with Magda Linette.
Australian Open 2023: Linette stuns fourth seed Garcia
Poland’s Magda Linette reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a 7-6(3) 6-4 upset of fourth seed Caroline Garcia in just under two hours at Rod Laver Arena.
Linette made only 14 unforced errors to Garcia’s 33 in a disciplined performance and will next face former world number one Karolina Pliskova.
Australian Open 2023: Sabalenka into quarter-finals for first time
Arnya Sabalenka stormed into the Melbourne Park quarter-finals for the first time with a 7-5 6-2 victory over Swiss Belinda Bencic, setting up a meeting with teenager Linda Fruhvirtova or Donna Vekic.
Bencic drew first blood with a break in the third game but the Belarusian fifth seed cut down the unforced errors and upped the pace of her serve to run out a worthy winner in 87 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies