What time is Novak Djokovic playing at Wimbledon today?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are in full swing at the All England Club, where there have already been a number of eye-catching results thanks to an interesting opening week. Yet Novak Djokovic, a seven-time champion, has largely avoided drama in storming into the quarter-finals.

Although the Serb suffered from some stomach issues in his first-round tie with Alexandre Muller, he came through that test, before looking imperious in dismissing British hope Dan Evans.

Djokovic was again in sparkling form as he saw off compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic, and those results took him to the second week in SW19, where Alex de Minaur awaited. Again, Djokovic was seen clutching his stomach throughout, but he bounced back to beat the 11th seed in four frames after losing the first.

Who is next for Djokovic, as the quarter-finals arrive? Find out below.

When will Novak Djokovic play?

Djokovic is next due to play on Wednesday 9 July, as he takes on Flavio Cobolli. The Serb will play the 23-year-old Italian, who is seeded 22nd, in the second match on Centre Court. We can expect the players on court around 3-4pm (BST).

In the fourth round, Cobolli dismissed former runner-up Marin Cilic in four sets.

Novak Djokovic is back in action on Monday ( PA )

Day 10 order of play - Wednesday 9 July

CENTRE COURT - 1.30pm

Mirra Andreeva [7] vs Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) [22] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6]

No.1 COURT - 1pm

Iga Swiatek (POL) [8] vs Liudmila Samsonova [19]

Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Ben Shelton (USA) [10]

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.