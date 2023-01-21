✕ Close 'I don't feel like a villan and I hold no grudges' - Djokovic on return to Australia

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Novak Djokovic faces Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the fourth round. Djokovic is targeting a 10th Australian Open title following his dramatic return to Melbourne but looks vulnerable due to a hamstring injury.

Djokovic limped through his four-set win over Enzo Couacaud in the second round and admitted his hamstring is “not good at all” ahead of his clash with Dimitrov. “I just need God to help me now,” Djokovic said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to recover for a tough match-up in the next round.”

Dimitrov, the former world number three, is yet to drop a set this week but has lost nine of his ten career meetings with Djokovic. The 31-year-old reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2017 and is a dangerous opponent for Djokovic to face at this stage, especially given his condition.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray faces Roberto Bautista Agut less than two days after the longest match of his career, which saw the 35-year-old complete an astonishing comeback at 4am to defeat Thanasi Kokkinakis from two sets down and in five hours and 45 minutes.

